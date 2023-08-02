The 6’4 right-handed pitching prospect out of Pulaski County High School has made his commitment. Braden Hampton will be an Army Black Knight.
The 180 pound Hampton offers a three-pitch repertoire that has been making batters look foolish throughout his high school career. An overpowering fastball where he sits 90-92, topping at 93 miles per hour. A looping curveball sitting at around 73-75, paired up with a changeup at 78-80 that working with his arm angle is quite impossible for opposing 12th Region hitters to read.
In 2023, Hampton’s junior season, he averaged 1.7 strikeouts per inning pitched. A tally that turned heads of the educated high school baseball enjoyer. Hampton has pitched all over the country during the summers to gain attention from college coaches, and rightfully so.
Army University, notably located in West Point, N.Y., has quietly built a puissant baseball program. Playing in the Patriot League, the Black Knights have put together an amalgamation of recent successes.
Winners of the Patriot League five straight years, deriving them a NCAA regional berth. In 2023, Army found themselves playing at the University of Virginia, against the Cavaliers and the University of Oklahoma. Army finished 2023 with a 38-18 mark.
Shortly before speaking, Hampton was recognized in a public setting by a local citizen. This citizen said he remembered coaching Braden at the youth level and was amazed at how much he had grown.
The people of Somerset are taking note at how far some of our homegrown talent can make it.
So why West Point? Hampton had a short but proud answer.
“It’s a great program and a great school. With an opportunity to serve my country,” he stated.
Hampton really began to click with the coaching staff immediately upon first communication, ultimately connecting with the recruiting coordinator around mid-April and messaging every few days which led to a visit to the campus in late June.
There he met coach Chris Tracz, the head coach of the Black Knights program. Hampton had a short response on his thoughts on who will be his next head coach after graduating from high school.
“Coach Tracz is the nicest man I’ve ever met,” he explained.
Chris Tracz is a young coach who is undoubtedly ‘player first.’ This leads him to make connections with players early and land recruits like Hampton.
On the visit, Hampton was delighted at how state of the art all of the Army baseball facilities were.
“(Army) Had really nice facilities, with a solid coach staff. Did a great job at showcasing all the opportunities available to me at West Point,” he exuberated.
It’s hard to ignore the backstory of Paul Skenes in this situation, the number one overall pick in last month’s MLB draft. Skenes started his career at Air Force, a military academy just like Hampton will. Skenes later transferred to LSU where they won the 2023 College World Series. While that story may translate to Hampton, he is focused on being the best he can be.
“My main focus is to be the best I can be there, & whatever opportunities may come. I will take it as it is,” he explained.
As far as his hopes for his senior season, Hampton just wants to win another region title. Despite graduating a stellar senior class, the Maroons will still have the talent needed to contend for a repeat in the 12th Region.
Having personally known Braden for many years, from playing on the same PCYBL teams at Northern Elementary to now hanging out every day as 17-year-olds, it’s been an absolute pleasure to watch him grow into the person and athlete he is today. The sky is the limit for ‘Hamp’ and it’s a matter of time until he proves someone wrong once again.
