Braden Hampton, Maroons blank Knott County Central

Strong pitching and hot bats was all the Pulaski County High School baseball team needed in a 11-0 five-inning win over Knott County Central High School on Saturday.
Pulaski County freshman Braden Hampton provided the strong pitching in a one-hit shutout pitching victory. Hampton struck out five batters in the game.
The Maroons pounded out 10 hits and 11 runs in only four innings. Pulaski County sophomore Chance Todd had three hits and drove in five runs to lead the Maroons' offense. Senior Kaleb Adams had three hits, drove in two runs and scored two runs.
Pulaski County junior Aiden Wesley hit a homer run and drove in two runs. Sophomore Kameryn Hargis had two hits, drove in a run and scored a run.
Pulaski County (6-4) hots Lincoln County High School on Monday, and will travel to Casey County High school on Tuesday.
