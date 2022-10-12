Class of 2027 lineman Brady Hull is a haul.
Hull stands tall at 6-foot-3 and weights 260 pounds. He has maxed 245 on bench and squatted 390. The recently named Cumberland Valley Defensive Player of the Year for 8th Grade in KY has a bright future ahead of him.
The big prospect plays for Northern Middle School as an eighth grader in the small city of Somerset, Kentucky.
There’s nothing small about Hull’s game, however.
He’s been a member of FBU Kentucky’s team four times and has helped lead the state’s team to several big tournament runs.
“FBU has given me an opportunity to play with and against some of the best players across the country,” Hull said. “I’ve been able to make several new friends.”
“It has been great to be able to win our region two years in a row now as a 6th and 7th grader and go to Naples, FL to compete for a national title. The facility and competition in Naples is amazing.”
After his success in past years, Hull also went to the FBU Top Gun Showcase in Napes this year.
Hull says it “has really given me a platform to get my name out there by being able to compete well at that level against other top players in my class.”
“Kentucky has a lot of talented kids and FBU helps us showcase that.”
This summer also presented the opportunity to represent the bluegrass state in the Kentucky Future Stars game.
“Coach Ricco Hughes is one of the best,” Hull said. “We put in several days of hard work in extreme heat but it paid off as we came out on top as my seventh grade team beat Team Tennessee.”
While FBU and those all-star games have been fruitful to him, he has been no stranger to winning in school.
“I am lucky to play for one of the best middle school programs in the state,” Hull said. “We are the reigning seventh grade Kentucky middle school football state champions and hope to repeat as eighth graders.”
“Coach GJ Wooldridge and staff have not only taught me so much about football but also how to be a good responsible person. They teach all of us about discipline, hard work on the field and in the classroom, character and integrity. I love being a Maroon.”
Hull is hoping he can build on what he has helped create and establish these last few years.
“My goal is to lead my middle school team to another state championship,” Hull said. “Then, I hope my Team KY will win regional and get to compete for a FBU National Title and that I get an invite to the FBU Freshman All American Bowl.”
“My long term goal is to play college football,” Hull said. “Both of my older sisters played Division 1 Softball in the SEC so I hope to follow in their footsteps.”
