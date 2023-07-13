Incoming Pulaski County High School freshman football standout Brady Hull will play on another freshman team before he ever dons his 'maroon and white' varsity football uniform.
For the past four years Hull has been attending Football University (FBU) camps and showcases as a member of the Team Kentucky football team.
"My goal was to always get the invite to play in the FBU Freshman All-American Bowl game in mid December 2023 at Paradise Sports Complex in Naples (Fla.)," Hull stated.
After Hull had attended one of the FBU Regional Camps in Louisville, earlier in the year, one camper was awarded the All-American invite. Unfortunately, it didn't go to Hull.
"A wide receiver who was one of my Team Kentucky teammates and friends, Kade Goodin, got it," Hull explained. "I was happy for him. I was determined I wasn’t going to give up just yet, as I knew I had one more shot to receive an invite."
Determined to make the elite All-American team, Hull gave it another shot at the FBU Top Gun Showcase in Naples, Fla. The Top Gun Showcase is an annual three-day national showcase designed to highlight the best middle school and high school FBU student athletes in an intense position specific test of technical skill and ability. Hull was competing against 60 other class of 2027 offensive lineman from across the country and the competition was tough.
The Football University (FBU) All-American Bowl is a developmental week showcasing the nation’s best freshman football players. Around since 2009, the event has allowed freshman football players of the highest level a platform to assemble and compete in one place. Two teams are selected, comprised of the top 60 student-athletes in their graduating class, to compete in December in beautiful Naples, Florida. Tens of thousands of freshmen strive for the prestigious honor of FBU All-American.
Hull's determination and immense skills paid off as he finally got his All-American nod.
"I was nervous that I might not make it so I just trusted God’s plan either way," Hull said. "I was blessed to have been chosen to represent Kentucky in the bowl game. I am grateful to FBU for the opportunity. I am thankful for all my coaches and my parents for helping me reach this goal."
Pulaski County High School Football Coach John Hines was excited for Hull's off-season accomplishments and looks forward for the opportunity to coach Hull over the next four years. Hines, who was named the 2019 Kentucky High School Football Coach of the Year after leading the Maroons to a Class 5A state title, will be coaching the Maroons for his 25th season this fall.
"Brady is an incoming freshman and is brand new to our program," Hines exclaimed. "We are very excited to have Brady as a 'Maroon', and we are all excited to see what he will become in the next four years."
FBU All-Americans experience a star-studded week full of festivities on and off the field, a week equivalent to a major college bowl game. Many media sources now refer to this event as the official launching of the next generation of high school stars.
Notable alumni from this game include five-star high school All-Americans Trevor Lawrence, Christian McCaffrey, Bryce Young, Jadyn Davis, Sony Michel, Cam Akers, JT Daniels, Josh Downs and More!
