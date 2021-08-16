Brady Reynolds finishes third at Raider Invitational

CLUB RUN – Several local golf boys high school teams competed in the Warren East Raider Invitational at Shady Hollow Golf Course this past weekend.
Somerset High School sophomore Brady Reynolds placed third individually with an 18-hole round of 74.
The Wayne County High School boys golf team placed third overall and Pulaski County High School finished fourth.
Wayne County seniors Gage Gregory and Gehrig Sexton both shot rounds of 75 to tied for fourth place individually. Aaron Heese shot 85, Cade Foster shot 86, and Hunter Bell shot 93.
To say that Pulaski County had a consistent team performance is a mild understatement, as their top four golfer shot identical 18-hole scores. Zach Ousley, Kellan McKinney, Reece Broughton, and Cayden Lancaster all shot rounds of 81. Mason Daugherty fired an 85. Pulaski County's Mack King played as an individual and shot a team-best 79.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
