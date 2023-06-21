Former Pulaski County resident and graduate of Wayne County High School Braedon Sloan is fixing to enter his third year at Eastern Kentucky University and is taking some serious recognition into his junior season. Sloan was one of three Colonels that were named to The Bluebloods’ preseason All-American Teams, earning third team honors.
Sloan was the only player in Division 1 football to earn at least 415 yards rushing, receiving and kick returning in the 2022 season, as he totaled 629 rushing yards, 506 receiving yards and 484 return yards. He accounted for 10 touchdowns during his sophomore season. Following his sophomore season, Sloan was named to the Community Trust Bank 2023 Collegiate All-Commonwealth Team presented by the Kentucky Pro Football Hall of Fame. He was also selected to Phil Steele All-ASUN First Team as all-purpose following his successful sophomore campaign, while also being named Third Team for offense. Additionally, Sloan earned a spot on the HERO Sports Sophomore All-American Team as an all-purpose player.
EKU will begin their 2023 campaign on Sept. 2 at Cincinnati.
