Braedon Sloan, Tristan Cox, Kaiya Sheron named AP All-State

This past fall was a big year for Wayne County High School senior running back Braedon Sloan, as he was named first team to every post-season football team in the state. On Friday, Sloan was named a first team offensive running back on the Associated Press All-State Football Team.
Pulaski County High School senior Tristan Cox was named second team defensive linebacker. Former Somerset High School standout Kaiya Sheron was named Honorable Mention quarterback.
Sloan, Cox and Sheron were also named to the Coaches All-State Football Team, the All-BluegrassPreps.com Football Team and the Class of the Commonwealth Football Team.
Braedon Sloan, a Eastern Kentucky University signee, is the Cardinals' all-time leading rusher with a career total of 5,768 yards, which surpassed his father James Sloan's previous career mark set in 1990.
This season, Sloan led the entire state of Kentucky with 1,607 rushing yards and 27 rushing touchdowns.
In 2019, Sloan set two state records - Most points scored in a season with 336 and most touchdowns scored in a season with 56. Also in 2019, Sloan rushed for 2,804 yards and was named first-team All-State.
Tristan Cox, a Purdue University signee, led the Maroons with 123 tackles this past season and seven takedowns for losses. Cox had an interception and forced a fumble. Cox also rushed for 199 yards and scored eight touchdowns.
Over the past four seasons, Cox has been a huge force on both sides of the football. For his career, Cox has made 331 tackles, rushed for 2,276 yards, and scored 55 touchdowns. Cox was a All-State first-team selection in 2019.
Kaiya Sheron, a University of Kentucky signee, completed 111 passes for 2,016 yards and threw 15 touchdown passes. Sheron also rushed for 465 yards and scored 10 rushing touchdowns.
Sheron was named the Kentucky Football Coaches Association Class 2A Player of the Year in back-to-back seasons (2019 and 2020). Sheron was also named as the 2019 Class 2A state championship game MVP after leading the Briar Jumpers to the 2019 Class 2A state title.
Both Braedon Sloan and Kaiya Sheron were among 14 players listed on the BluegrassPreps.com 2020 Mr. Football Watchlist.
FIRST TEAM
OFFENSE
Quarterback: Cameron Hergott, Beechwood.
Running backs: Leetavious Cline, West Carter; Braedon Sloan, Wayne County.
Wide receivers: Jordan Dingle, Bowling Green; Dane Key, Frederick Douglass; Fred Farrier, Franklin County.
Offensive linemen: Jager Burton, Frederick Douglass; Alex Moore, Louisville Trinity; Grant Bingham, Johnson Central; William Long II, Breathitt County; Zach Mason, Boyle County; Evan Brown, Louisville Saint Xavier.
Kicker: Jackson Smith, Boyle County.
FIRST TEAM
DEFENSE
Linemen: Selah Brown, Louisville Male; Tommy Ziesmer, Boyle County; William Long II, Breathitt County; Darion Dearinger, Anderson County; DeAnthony Perry, Louisville Trinity; Zane Christian, Ashland Blazer; Phillip Peiffer, Franklin County.
Linebackers: Michael Lunz, North Hardin; Jack Dingle, Louisville Trinity; Charlie Ely, Louisville Trinity; Austin Gough, Owensboro.
Defensive backs: Jantzen Dunn, South Warren; Nick Coates, Louisville Male; Roman White, Louisville Trinity; Jordan Lovett, North Hardin; Dylan Echols, Bowling Green.
Punter: Bennett Boehnlein, Louisville Saint Xavier.
SECOND TEAM OFFENSE
Quarterback: Gavin Wimsatt, Owensboro.
Running backs: La'Vell Wright, North Hardin; Keontae Pittman, Ashland Blazer; Will McDaniel, Boyle County.
Wide receivers: Dekel Crowdus, Frederick Douglass; JT Garrett, Ashland Blazer; Vinny Anthony, Louisville Male.
Linemen: Gavin Malott, Louisville Trinity; Sam Turley, Lexington Paul Laurence Dunbar; John Blackburn, Paintsville; Jon Nalley, Daviess County; Ben Dickhaus, Covington Catholic; Jonathan Berry, Scott County; Julian Boley, South Warren; Owen LeMaster, Johnson Central.
Kicker: Andrew Dobbs, Lexington Christian.
SECOND TEAM
DEFENSE
Linemen: Romarion Warner, Frederick Douglass; Terran Hearn, Louisville Ballard; Alton Jefferson, Louisville Trinity; Jadairion Smith, Louisville Ballard.
Linebackers: Tristan Cox, Pulaski County; Malachi Williams, Louisville Central; Caden Johnson, Frederick Douglass; Zach Claudio, Franklin County.
Defensive backs: Ty Bryant, Frederick Douglass; Damin Green, Lexington Bryan Station; Campton Martin, Scott County; Blake Ruffin, Louisville Trinity.
Punter: Franklin Rogers, Ryle.
Mr. Football: Cameron Hergott, Beechwood; Jager Burton, Frederick Douglass.
Coach of the Year: Phillip Hawkins, Lexington Bryan Station; Tony Love, Ashland Blazer.
HONORABLE
MENTION
Quarterbacks: Clay Games, Elizabethtown; Kaiya Sheron, Somerset; Nick Broyles, Franklin County; Jake Hyden, Paintsville; Sydney Bowen, Williamsburg; Jagger Gillis, Boyle County.
Running backs: Dylan Preston, Johnson Central; Isaac Dixon, Belfry; Xavier Brown, Lexington Christian; Braxton Newborn, Ludlow; Cole Wallace, Rowan County; Jaylin Bross, Louisville Male; Hunter Scott, Glasgow; Nathan Conley, Russell; Seth Mills, Corbin; Clint McKee, Graves County; Will McDanniel, Boyle County; Darius Neal, Frederick Douglass; Azariah Israel, George Rogers Clark.
Wide receivers: Marcus Harris, North Hardin; Mason Moore, Lexington Christian; Jackson Corbett, Lexington Catholic; Kenyon Goodin, Collins; Zach Russell, Johnson Central; Reece Jesse, Jr, Hopkinsville; Baren Wells, Caldwell County; Camden Williams, Elizabethtown; Jackson Green, West Jessamine; Ben Gloyd, Mayfield; Gavon Thomas, Williamsburg; Trey Dennis, Sayre; Trevon Tinsley, Owensboro.
Offensive linemen: Dylan Hoskins, Knox Central; Jackson Foutch, Ashland Blazer; Ryan Pyles, Elizabethtown; Jake Hester, Boyle County; Tad Shelton, Glasgow; Anthony Johns, Lexington Christian; Ethan Goforth, Corbin; Blakley Miller, McCracken County; Caleb Edmiston, Boyle County; Brenden Lester, Williamsburg; Brandon Fiechter, North Laurel; Briar Buzanis, Graves County; Davis Pike, Union County; Chandler McDonald, Paducah Tilghman; Quentin Duffy, Lexington Catholic; Braden Ferguson, Lexington Bryan Station; Jaiden Campbell, East Jessamine; Logan Weedman, Apollo; Justin Millay, Owensboro; Parker Bates, Apollo.
Kickers: Trey Gronotte, Covington Catholic; Jacob Baker, Corbin; SJ Lycans, Ashland Blazer; Blake Vivrette, Caldwell County
Defensive linemen: Kolby Coburn, Ashland Blazer; Malachi Lawrence, Louisville DuPont Manual; VaShawn Anderson, Louisville Central; Brayden Reynolds, Corbin; Josiah Brown, Lexington Paul Laurence Dunbar; John Law, Lexington Paul Laurence Dunbar; Ben Dickhaus, Covington Catholic; Yedi Sledge, Lexington Bryan Station; Sebastian Lawrence, Murray; Dylan Yates, Crittenden County; Bryce McCullah-Creekmore, Williamsburg; Dillon Rookstool, Allen County-Scottsville; Dawson Catlett, Walton-Verona; Layton Fletcher, Henderson County; Joe Vormbrock, Simon Kenton; Tre Arnold, Mayfield.
Linebackers: Caleb Tackett, Ashland Blazer; Luke Burton, South Warren; Chris Howard, Williamsburg; Justice Thompson, Louisville Ballard; Gabe Savage, Ryle; Jayce Hacker, North Laurel; Mason Lovely, Paintsville; Braeden Babin, Louisville Christian Academy; Dawson Fore, Corbin; Mattie Lebryk, Lexington Christian; Nick Surley, John Hardin; Rece Jones, Bowling Green; Arian Brown, Rowan County.
Defensive backs: Kalib Perry, Great Crossing ; Treyveon Longmire, Corbin; JD Woodall, Lexington Catholic; Kel Hawkins, Dixie Heights; Eli Blakey, Louisville DuPont Manual; Tayquan Calloway, Holmes; Tripp Branch, Caldwell County; Hunter GIllum, Ashland Blazer; Jack Alley, Ashland Blazer; Abe Brock, Knox Central; Chevis Elliott, Russellville; Parker Scott, Greenwood; Spencer Gilbert, Lynn Camp; Daisjuan Mercer, Hopkinsville; Avrin Bell, South Warren; Keiron Perez, McCracken County; Camdon Marshall, Paducah Tilghman.
Punters: Calyx Holmes, Ashland Blazer; Braxton Winders, Crittenden County; Jacob Baker, Corbin; Noah Davis, Mercer County.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.