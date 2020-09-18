Braves shock Dodgers with first win

It's an old baseball adage, but it's as true today as it was many decades ago when it was first uttered -- 'Forget about won-loss records; you've got to play the game between the lines'.
On Thursday night, that motto was never more true.
In the biggest upset of the season in the Babe Ruth Fall Baseball League, the winless Braves finally put it all together in a game and knocked off one of the top clubs -- Dodgers -- by a final count of 4-2.
In Thursday's other game, it was the Rockies and Cubs meeting up in a contest that turned into a slugfest, with the Rockies remaining hot with a hard-fought 9-7 victory.
Yes, it was just another night at the ole' ball yard.
Rockies 9 Cubs 7
The Rockies banged out eight hits in Thursday night's win, but had to bounce back after blowing an early 4-1 lead.
The Cubs charged back to tie things up at 4-4, and then after the Rockies plated four runs in the fourth frame, the Cubs rallied for a second time, by scoring three runs in the bottom of the fifth frame.
With the score tied up at 4-4 in the third inning, the Rockies reclaimed the lead on a Cubs error, taking a 5-4 advantage into the fourth inning.
In that fourth inning, Kevin Measel's club appeared to have taken firm control in this affair.
A bases loaded walk to Wesley Falin, an RBI double off of the bat of Jacob Todd, and a two-run double by Marshall LIvesay gave the Rockies a very comfortable, 9-4 lead.
But, Chad Shipp's team was far from done.
In the home half of the fifth inning, the Cubs battled back for the second time of the evening.
A Rockies error allowed the Cubs to trim the deficit to 9-5, and then with two out and the bases loaded, Conner Phelps delivered a double, bringing in a pair of runs. However, what would have been the third run on the Phelps hit ended the game, when the runner was tagged out at the plate on the play.
Earlier in the contest, the Rockies Keagen Measel remained red-hot at the plate, going 3-3 in the contest, which included a two-run double in the third inning, that at the time had broken a 1-1 tie.
Falin notched two hits and led the Rockies with three RBI's, while Livesay also came up with a pair of hits and drove in two runs. Jacob Todd also got in on the act, with his RBI double in the win.
Meanwhile for the Cubs, Carter Stapp, Jackson Couch, and Phelps each had a hit in the loss.
Braves 4 Dodgers 2
The Braves may have came into Thursday night's first game with an 0-8-1 record, but Brian New's club certainly didn't play like it.
Facing a Dodger team that has been on top, or near the top of the standings all season long, the Braves made the plays to come up with a huge, 4-2 upset win.
A fielder's choice in the first frame, and a wild pitch in the home half of the third inning, allowed the Braves to take a 2-0 lead over the Dodgers.
However, Ricky Farmer's club would battle back.
In the top half of the fourth inning, a Brayden Hampton leadoff inside the park homerun trimmed the Braves lead down to 2-1 at that juncture.
One inning later, the Dodgers knotted the score up at 2-2, thanks to a wild pitch from the Braves.
In the bottom of the fifth inning however, the Braves bounced right back.
Jase Combs came up with the biggest hit of the night for his club, as his double drove in what would be the winning run, and a 3-2 Braves lead. A Dodgers error would allow another run to cross the plate, and the Braves took a 4-2 lead into the final inning.
In that sixth frame, Brayden Morrow came on in relief and nailed down the save for his club, giving the Braves their first win of the season in shocking fashion.
Parker Smith and Combs each led the Braves with a pair of hits, while the Dodgers got two hits from Ben Hampton, along with hits from Gage Gregory, Bryce Cowell, Brayden Hampton, and Sebastian Guzman.
Play will continue on Monday night beginning at 6 p.m., when the Braves will square off against the Reds, while the Cubs will face the Yankees in the nightcap at 8 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.