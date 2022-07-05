Braves win Burnside Little League title

BURNSIDE - On a humid Thursday night, the Burnside Little League held their softball championship between the Braves and the Cubs at Cole Park. I know I personally always find myself marveling at the level of talent we have in high school athletics around this city, but watching my first Little League championship game, I was amazed at the amount of talent and heart the young players have already! The players from both teams shined throughout the game and honestly its a shame that there would be only one winner from this game. At the end of the game, however, it would be the Braves celebrating winning the Burnside Little League Softball championship!
Speedster Danielle Taylor of the Braves would get the scoring going quickly with a triple to lead off the bottom of the first, eventually stealing home plate for the first run of the game. Both Chloe Cook and Makenna New would score following walks to make the score 3-0. Emma Capito would be able to score the 4th run after a steal of home plate before the Cubs would turn an unassisted triple play to get out of the inning. In the top of the second, Ray Upchurch would score a single to lead off the inning, eventually scoring the first run of the game for the Cubs following an RBI from Adalynn Dowell.
An RBI by Taylor would score the 5th run of the game for the Braves in the bottom of the 2nd. Cee Daulton would be able to grab an RBI infield single to get the Cubs a bit closer in the top of the 3rd at 5-2. A double steal by the Cubs following a wild pitch would score the 3rd run of the game and it began to seem like the momentum was shifting a bit. A triple steal following a wild pitch in the bottom of the 3rd scored the Braves' 6th run as New came across home plate. A walk with the bases loaded would score the 7th run of the game following this.
The final 2 runs of the game came across as Taylor once again found solid contact with the ball, with the ball landing in the outfield, good enough for a 2 RBI single. That was your final score from Cole Park, with the Braves taking home the championship with a 9-3 victory. Both pitchers also played extremely well in this one, with both showing top command of the strike zone throughout (Sara Wolf for the Cubs and Capito for the Braves). Capito in particular had a great 10 strikeout performance!
I would not be surprised in the slightest if most of those kids wind up being big deals eventually at the high school level when they eventually reach it! A great game played by both teams and big congrats to the Cubs and the Braves on their effort throught the season!
