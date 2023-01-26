The Cougars have been searching for something, anything positive for the past 10 games, not recording a win since a Dec. 15 victory over Oneida Baptist Institute. Granted, Somerset Christian has been playing really tough in all of those losses suffered in the month and a half since. Thursday night, the Casey County Rebels came to the Cougar Den, with senior Ethan Willoughby in tow. Willoughby came into the game averaging a double-double on the season and is 11th in the state in scoring with 26.2 points per game. A tough stop for a thin Somerset Christian team.
Willoughby got a ton of buckets for the Rebels on the night but it wasn't enough, as the Cougars shot lights out and played some of the stingiest defense they have to this point in the season, with Somerset Christian winning 80-49 to finally break their losing streak. Head coach Al Gover was very pleased with how his team played in the victory.
"Not for one second have we ever gave up and quit. I keep telling the guys that it will come eventually and you'll be rewarded for your hard work, and tonight they were. They didn't play very well against Wayne County on Tuesday and I was really pleased with their response tonight. They had some hunger and some fight and that's what it takes every game, I'm really proud of them for their effort," he explained.
Neither team was giving an inch early in the contest, with the game locked in a 6-6 tie after a bucket each from Isaiah Hensley, Noah Brummett and Ethan Warren. Willoughby had four quick points for the Rebels. After a put-back from Willoughby gave the Rebels the lead, a 13-0 run by the home team gave the Cougars a 19-8 lead and one could tell how pumped the players were on the court. This run was led by a three-pointer each from Jack Baker, Ethan Meggs and Warren. Warren had seven of the points on the run by himself. After another four quick points from Willoughby, including a slam dunk, the quarter ended with the Cougars on top 19-12.
The second quarter opened with a quick 7-0 run by Somerset Christian that got the players fired up once again, with Warren scoring five more and Noah Brummett adding the other two. A three from senior Blake Caudill and another two from Willoughby brought the Casey County deficit down to single digits again at 26-17.
Another three from Caudill made the score 28-20 in favor of the Cougars midway through the period. Another run from the home team, this one a 9-2 run, gave Somerset Christian a 37-22 lead heading into the halftime break. Hensley had two big three-pointers during the run, with Warren hitting the other three. Willoughby once again added another two in the paint late. The Cougars had six made threes in the first half.
After an opening basket from senior Jax Price, another strong Somerset Christian run saw their lead balloon to over 20 points at 51-27 in the third quarter. During the 14-3 run, both Hensley and Warren scored four points, with Baker and Elijah Brummett adding a three-pointer each. Willoughby had a traditional three-point play during the middle of the run for Casey County. Junior Caleb Brown had four straight points near the end of the period, but Warren had the last laugh as he put a shot into the bucket off of an offensive rebound shortly before the end of the quarter. Hensley was a monster on the defensive end of the court during the third, recording multiple steals and making the entire Casey County offense off-balance. Coach Gover was proud with the way the freshman played during the entire course of the game.
"For a kid that's a freshman and just 14 years old, he's got good basketball instincts and IQ. He's just got a knack for the game and he showed that tonight. He was in the right place at the right time. He can cause havoc out on the court and when he's focused like he was tonight, that can be the result," he described.
Willoughby scored four straight to begin the fourth quarter as he began to dominate the paint once again. A quick 10-2 run for the Cougars followed that really sealed the deal as far as the game was concerned, with Elijah Brummett hitting another three and Hensley recording another two-pointer. Willoughby was a force during the final period, scoring 14 of the Rebels' 16 points. Hensley and Baker added four apiece during the remainder of the quarter and eventually Somerset Christian celebrated a dominating victory over Casey County by over 30 points at 80-49.
Somerset Christian was led in scoring by 23 points from Ethan Warren and 20 points from Isaiah Hensley. Both Jack Baker and Elijah Brummett had 12 points, Noah Brummett scored eight, Ethan Meggs had three and Elijah Ford had two from the free throw line. Casey County was led by a game-high 33 points from Ethan Willoughby.
Somerset Christian improves to 3-15 for the season and the Cougars will be back in action on Saturday as they will take on both Whitefield Academy at 9 a.m. and Foundation Christian Academy at 2 p.m.
