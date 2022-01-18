Briar Jumper wrestlers place seventh in Sectionals

BARBOURVILLE – The inaugural Somerset High School wrestling team finished seventh in the Section 4 Small School Duals, and were only one dual away from wrestling for 5th place honors.
For the Somerset team, Jazlyn Durham – 113-pound weight class – finished 3-1with one pin. Tenner Smith – 126-pound weight class – finished 2-2. Brayden McCrystal – 144-pound weight class – finished 4-0 with three pins. Cameron McCaskill – 150-pound weight class – finished 2-2 with one pin. Guy Bailey – 175-pound weight class finished 3-1 with one pin.
Somerset lost 27-24 to Perry County, lost 54-24 to Whitley County, lost 72-12 to Knox Central, and beat Barbourville 32-18.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
