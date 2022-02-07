Briar Jumpers at full strength in win

As the high school basketball regular season is less than two weeks away from ending, the Somerset High School boys basketball team is finally playing with a complete roster. The Briar Jumpers' full arsenal of players paid off on Monday night in a convincing 68-37 win over Estill County High School at the Briar Patch.
Somerset sophomore Jamison Coomer - who transferred from Pulaski County - has been injuries for most of the season and is now working his way back into the starting line-up. Coomer scored 18 points last week in the Jumpers' loss to McCreary Central and put up 16 points in Monday night's win over Estill County. Somerset senior Logan Purcell was also back after missing a few games with an injury.
"This is the first game we've had our full allotment of players," Somerset High School boys basketball coach Ryan Young stated. "Jamison Coomer is back and we were missing Logan Purcell in the McCreary Central game. And I just felt like our defensive intensity wasn't where it needed to be. And we really, really stepped it up there in practice the last two or three days on that end of the floor. And that's going to be able to carry us and hopefully make a run at the end of the year."
From the start of the game, Somerset's defensive pressure forced the Engineers into several turnovers, which resulted in Somerset scores on the other end. Estill County went almost four minutes without scoring their first basket as Somerset raced out to an early 17-5 first quarter lead. Logan Pucell scored on a layup, Jack Harmon hit a free throw, Ben Godby nailed a 5-footer, Indred Whitaker hit a 16-footer, Harmon scored inside, Whitaker nailed a trey, Coomer hit a three-pointer from the right corner and Coomer ended the period with an inside basket.
Coomer hit another trey to open the second quarter and Jack Bruner hit a 10-footer to give the Briar Jumpers a 22-5 lead with 5:38 left in the second quarter. Whitaker closed out the second quarter with two three-pointers, two made free throws and a five-footer to give Somerset a 53-26 halftime lead.
In the opening minutes of the third quarter, Whitaker hit a 10-footer, Jack Bruner hit a free throw, Adeyn Absher hit a trey, and Landen Lonesky scored inside to give the Briar Jumpers their largest lead of the game at 61-29 with 4:40 left in the third. The Briar Jumpers put it on cruise control for the remainder of the game for the comfortable win.
Prior to the game, Somerset's Jack Harmon and Logan Purcell were honored on Senior Night.
"They mean everything to me," Young said of his two seniors. "It's always difficult when a new coach comes in, and especially when you have the same coach for their whole career. And I know that adjustment, I had the same thing happened to me as a college player. Both, Jack and Logan has been accepting of me since I took over. They'll really hold a special place for me, being my first year here at Somerset."
Whitaker led all scorers with 17 points and three treys, while Jamison Coomer adding 16 points with four threes. Ben Godby scored eight points, Jack Bruner scored seven points, Landen Lonesky scored six points, and Jack Harmon scored five points. Aedyn Absher, Jesse Hampton, and Logan Purcell all scored three points each. Harmon had 10 rebounds, Godby had five, Comer had four and Whitaker had four.
Somerset (8-13) will play Wayne County at the old Monticello High School gym on Tuesday.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.