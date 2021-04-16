Briar Jumpers battle back in loss to Corbin

Friday night at Charlie Taylor Field, the homestanding Somerset Briar Jumpers dropped to the Corbin Redhounds after falling behind early.
After a well pitched, scoreless first inning, where Somerset senior Hank McArthur fired a pair of strikeouts and closed the top of the first in four batters and Redhound pitcher Jacob Baker also closed his half in four batters, Corbin got the bats to work in the top of the second.
Baker opened the inning with a single, then McArthur answered with a strikeout. However, a walk Cody Cox and a reach by error for Kade Elam scored Baker to put Corbin on the board.
McArthur once again answered with his fourth strikeout of the game, but things went south from that point. First, Cox scored on a pickoff attempt error, and then Evan Poore walked. Bradric Helton sent Elam home with a single, and a walk on Peyton Addison loaded the bags with the Redhounds ahead by three.
With the bases loaded, McArthur walked Jacob Gardner to score Poore. Then, a single by Baker scored Helton and Addison to push Corbin's lead to 6-0. McArthur was pulled off the mound and replaced by junior Bailey Burton who struck out Mikey Neal to close the top half of the second.
Once again, Somerset was sent back to the field after four at bats, but the Jumpers did the same to Corbin to get right back on offense.
Seniors Matt Bolin and Kade Grundy walked early in the bottom of the third, and senior Dylan Burton shot a line drive double to left field to score Bolin and get on the board.
Senior Cam Ryan grounded out, but sent Grundy home and then senior Tanner Popplewell nailed a ground ball single to left field to score Burton and cut the Redhound lead in half at 6-3.
Helton opened the top of the fourth with a double for Corbin and after back to back ground outs, Baker singled on a line drive to left field to send Helton to home plate and extend their lead to four.
Somerset answered their run in the bottom of the fourth when Grundy singled to score senior Jacob Stevens who was courtesy running for senior Drew Johnson who reached on an error at the start of inning. However, on that same play, the Redounds completed a double play to close the inning. The Jumpers trailed 7-4 heading into the fifth.
After scoreless fifth and sixth innings, Elam got on base for Corbin on an error in the top of the seventh and Neal, who walked earlier in the inning and stole second and third, scored on that same error to once again push the Redhound lead to six. Closing pitcher Johnson then struck out Poore to close the top of the seventh.
With one last opportunity for the Briar Jumpers, senior Cole Reynolds singled on a line drive to center field to open the bottom of the seventh. Then, Grundy popped out and D. Burton struck out to give Corbin two outs.
Reynolds later cut the deficit back to three when he scored on a passed ball, and a single by Ryan and walks on Popplewell and senior Dakota Acey loaded the bags with Johnson up to bat.
Johnson made contact, but grounded out and the Redhounds took an 8-5 victory.
While the Jumpers did not get their desired outcome, they battled hard and came back from an early Corbin lead to show a tremendous effort.
The loss dropped Somerset to 5-6 heading into their home and away series with Rockcastle, a 47th District opponent. Their first game will be Tuesday night at Charlie Taylor Field, then they will travel to Rock on Thursday.
CHS - 060 100 1 - 8 8 3
SHS - 003 100 1 - 5 6 4
2B - Acey, D. Burton (SHS); Helton 2 (CHS). RBI - D. Burton, Grundy, Popplewell, Ryan (SHS); Baker 3, Elam, Gardner, Helton (CHS).
