The softball Briar Jumpers had a solid season last year but are hoping to take that next step this season with a veteran lineup. First up on the agenda for Somerset were the Campbellsville Lady Eagles. The air was on the bitterly cold side but the bats certainly weren’t, as Somerset recorded a win in their first contest by a score of 7-3.
It certainly didn’t start out positive for the Jumpers however, as the Eagles struck early in the first inning. After an early single from senior Brianna Hayes, another single was recorded off of a bunt from sophomore Miley Hash. The first run of the game was scored off of a throwing error, with Somerset’s Sarah White unfortunately going down with an injury. Best wishes to her on a speedy recovery. An RBI single from sophomore Gabby Bright scored another run and Campbellsville had an early 2-0 lead.
After two singles from Somerset in the bottom of the first by Jazlynn Shadoan and Carly Cain, the bases were loaded for the Jumpers. Emme Goforth was then hit by a pitch to draw a bases loaded walk, giving Somerset their first run of the contest.
Cain started to get it going on the mound in the top of the second inning, throwing two strikeouts. The last of those strikeouts got Somerset out of a jam, as runners for Campbellsville were stuck at the corners to retire the side.
Maddie Lynn reached base with a walk in the bottom of the second, with Emry Pyles soon joining her on base following a single to left field. Shadoan then stepped up to the plate and hit a belter to left field, with the ball easily clearing the outfield wall to give Shadoan a three-run home run and put the Jumpers on top for the first time in the game with a 4-2 lead. A fly out ended the inning with the bases loaded for Somerset.
The Jumpers threatened again in the bottom of the third inning, as Lynn struck a double on a line drive to left field. However, a pop out and strikeout by Campbellsville senior pitcher Olivia Fields got the Lady Eagles out of the brief trouble.
In the top of the fourth, Campbellsville had sophomore Madison Richards reach on a single and make it all the way to third base before a great throw from Pyles recorded the final out in the inning.
Singles by Hash and Bright started off the top of the fifth inning for the Lady Eagles, with two runners on base with no outs. The Jumpers did manage to turn a double play and get out of the inning, but not without another run coming through after an error. Somerset’s lead now was down to just one run at 4-3.
A walk on Grace Prichard and an error by Campbellsville allowed the Jumpers to have two players on base with just one out in the bottom of the fifth inning. An RBI single from Baley Gretzner to right field gave Somerset some breathing room as Prichard came around to score, making it 5-3. Somerset wasn’t done there though, as another throwing error by the Lady Eagles allowed the sixth run of the contest to come home for the Briar Jumpers.
Three straight walks in the bottom of the sixth inning gave Somerset the opportunity to really put the game away. Although there was no offensive explosion to come from this, the home team did manage to add another run to their score, as Lynn grounded into a fielder’s choice that ended up bring Mollie Lucas home for the seventh Somerset run.
It was a quick final half inning in the top of the seventh, as Campbellsville went down in three batters, with one grounding out and the other two flying out to Pyles. Somerset was eventually victorious 7-3 over the Lady Eagles. A hard earned first victory of the season for the Briar Jumpers.
Somerset was led by the 3 RBI’s off the homer from Shadoan. Lynn, Gretzner and Goforth all added an RBI apiece for the Jumpers, with Shadoan and Cain leading the way in hitting with two hits each. Cain earned the win after pitching all seven innings, allowing three runs, one of those being earned, and eight hits. She also recorded four strikeouts in the contest. The Lady Eagles were led by one RBI each from Hash and Bright.
Somerset starts the season out 1-0 and will be in action again on Friday as they will travel to take on Madison Central. First pitch for that one will be at 6 p.m.
