Briar Jumpers break in new carpet

Last night there were a lot of firsts for the Somerset High School Briar Jumper's football team. It was their first game on their newly installed turf field which resulted in a 40-0 blowout victory over the Rockcastle County High School Rockets. On the first offense play, Somerset junior quarterback Kaiya Sheron threw his first touchdown, and junior receiver Kade Grundy caught a touchdown on his first reception. Then later on in the first half, senior back Jace Bruner took his first carry for a long touchdown.
As you can see, the Briar Jumpers had a very meaningful opening night at the newly renovated William Clark Field. The home bleachers were packed full of the Briar Jumper Nation and the excitement was running wild through the stadium.
The Jumper defensive unit, which was outstanding last season, seemingly picked up right where they left off as they forced a three and out on the Rockcastle offense on their opening drive.
This quick stop led to the electric start on offense for the Jumpers. Sheron dropped back and immediately lobbed it up to his partner in crime Kade Grundy. Grundy had already beaten the Rocket corner deep and Sheron's pass fell right into his arms. Grundy went into the endzone untouched for the 54-yard touchdown and after the successful point after attempt by freshman kicker Daniel Richardson the Jumpers took a 7-0 lead early in the first quarter.
Again, the Somerset defense put the Rockcastle offense away in just three plays, and again the Jumpers were able find the endzone shortly after getting the ball back.
Sheron opened up Somerset's second offense drive with two straight completions, including a screen pass that Grundy took 44 yards to put the Jumpers in Rocket territory. Several plays later, Rockcastle had the Jumpers in a fourth and ten situation and Sheron found senior receiver Jayden Gilmore for the 20-yard completion to convert on fourth and put Somerset in scoring territory.
Senior running back Alex Miller carried it two straight plays, including a 3-yard touchdown run. The score put the Jumpers up 13-0 with under five minutes left in the first quarter.
Very early in the second quarter, Jace Bruner got his first rush of his senior year and he made the most of it. Bruner made two Rocket defenders miss and took it 44-yards for the Jumper touchdown. The score and Richardson's PAT gave the Jumpers a 20-0 lead with just under ten minutes left in the first half.
Late in the second quarter, Somerset was able to further extend their lead when Sharon threw it from the Rockcastle thirty-three yard line to the endzone. In the endzone, senior receiver Jayden Gilmore snatched the ball over a Rocket corner for the 33-yard touchdown.
Rockcastle finally began to move the ball on the ground late in the second quarter. They took it all the way to the Somerset twelve yard line but they were not able to come up with any points which put the Jumpers ahead 27-0 heading into the second half.
After the break, Somerset moved it down the field with a tough ground game and they punctuated the drive with another flashy play.
On this play, Sheron rolled out right but was met by a pair of Rocket defenders. Sheron used his unbelievable playmaking ability and cut left and hit Grundy downfield while on the run. Grundy then made a few defenders miss and scored for the 30-yard touchdown.
Late in the third quarter, the Jumpers again pounded the rock downfield on the ground. On third and ten from the Rockcastle twenty eight Sheron again rolled right but crossed the field left due to defensive pressure and then was able to make a couple defenders miss for the flashy first down.
Following the first down, Kaiya took a keeper sixteen yards for the Jumpers final score and gave them the 40-0 lead.
The backups finished the game on both sides, and Somerset was able to walk away with the 40-0 victory on opening night.
The Jumpers had a number of nice performers on offense but Sheron and Grundy led the charge. Sheron finished the night with 252 total yards, and three total touchdowns. Grundy walked away with four receptions for 131 yards and two receiving touchdowns.
The offense was not the only unit that shined though. The Somerset defense allowed just 91-yards of total offense. In the second half, they only allowed 13-yards.
The dominant win puts the Somerset Jumpers at 1-0 on the season and they will travel to Montgomery County next Friday to face off with the Indians.
