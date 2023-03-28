Isaiah Lewis

Somerset sophomore Isaiah Lewis gets ready to attempt to hit the ball in a recent game for the Briar Jumpers. Lewis hit a home run in the Jumpers' 7-2 win over Danville on Monday.

The Somerset Briar Jumpers squared off against the Danville Admirals on Monday night, with the 12th Region All "A" Championship hanging in the balance. Although coming off a 1-1 day on Saturday, and despite trailing until the fifth inning, a strong final three innings propelled the Jumpers to the championship, as they defeated Danville by a score of 7-2.

Isaiah Lewis led the way for Somerset with two RBI's, including a home run in the top of the fifth inning. Blake Abbott, Kole Grundy and Caynon Sizemore all had an RBI each for Somerset. Griffin Loy had a tremendous day on the mound, going five innings and allowing only two earned runs while striking out 11 batters. Cayden Cimala earned the save, pitching the final two innings and allowing only two hits while striking out three. The Admirals were led by RBI's from senior Sam Matherly and freshman Wyatt Gale.

The Jumpers will next be in action on Wednesday, as they will host Tates Creek in a contest scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m.

Jacob Pratt is the Sports Editor of the Commonwealth Journal and can be reached at jpratt@somerset-kentucky.com. You can follow him on Twitter @PrattTheNation

