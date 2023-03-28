The Somerset Briar Jumpers squared off against the Danville Admirals on Monday night, with the 12th Region All "A" Championship hanging in the balance. Although coming off a 1-1 day on Saturday, and despite trailing until the fifth inning, a strong final three innings propelled the Jumpers to the championship, as they defeated Danville by a score of 7-2.
Isaiah Lewis led the way for Somerset with two RBI's, including a home run in the top of the fifth inning. Blake Abbott, Kole Grundy and Caynon Sizemore all had an RBI each for Somerset. Griffin Loy had a tremendous day on the mound, going five innings and allowing only two earned runs while striking out 11 batters. Cayden Cimala earned the save, pitching the final two innings and allowing only two hits while striking out three. The Admirals were led by RBI's from senior Sam Matherly and freshman Wyatt Gale.
The Jumpers will next be in action on Wednesday, as they will host Tates Creek in a contest scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m.
