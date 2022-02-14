Briar Jumpers claim "Battle of the Set" over Cougars

The battle of the two Somerset-named teams occurred on Saturday evening, as the Briar Jumpers of Somerset traveled across town to take on the Cougars of Somerset Christian in the Cougar Den, a very rowdy road environment for visiting teams. Somerset was looking to stretch their winning streak to 3 games (and their 10th overall of the season), while Somerset Christian was looking for their 2nd win (and 10th overall on the season) in the midst of a 1-6 stretch of basketball.
The Cougar Den was packed full of fans of both teams, and the environment was perfect for an instant classic. While defensively it may have not been such a game, the offensive prowess of both teams was on full display, and although the Briar Jumpers shot absolutely lights out from behind the arc, the end result was a ton of points from both teams on this evening, with Somerset coming out on top with a 88-76 victory.
"I thought our kids battled," stated Somerset High School boys basketball coach Ryan Young. "We were in foul trouble all game, and kept plugging away. I was really pleased with our scoring balance tonight and offensive execution/togetherness. Three wins for us this week, so we just need to keep building and growing. Our guys are growing up and starting to play more efficient basketball."
Somerset was able to score the first points of the game early following a steal and a 3-pointer from Ben Godby. The Cougars would immediately answer with an 8-0 blitz to take an 8-3 lead early in the quarter, following points scored by Ethan Warren (5) and Braydon Moore (3). Midway through the quarter, the Briar Jumpers were able to tie up the game at 12-12 following a 3-pointer from Godby and a 2-point basket from Logan Purcell. Following this point, although the Cougars played their absolute hearts out, Somerset would be in the lead the rest of the game. Somerset would go on a huge 15-4 (including an 11-0 stretch in this run) run the rest of the quarter to take a 27-16 lead into the 2nd quarter of play. The Briar Jumpers were led on this run by Purcell (3 points), Indred Whitaker (5 points), Godby (5 points), and Jack Harmon (2 points), while the Cougars added points from Noah Brummett (2) and Warren (2).
The Cougars opened the 2nd quarter of action with a 6-3 stretch to trim the deficit to under double digits at 30-22 behind points from Warren (2) and Moore (4). The Briar Jumpers would immediately answer with a 9-2 run to expand their lead back to double digits at 39-24 (which actually ended up being their largest lead at any point throughout the game). They were led on this run by stellar play from Harmon (4 points), Jack Bruner (2 points), and Adeyn Absher (3 points).
The rest of the quarter saw Somerset Christian outscore Somerset slightly at 11-7, although the Briar Jumper lead would remain in double figures at 46-35 as the two teams went into the break. The Cougars had huge plays through the end of the quarter by Elijah Brummett (4-4 from the line for 4 points), Warren (2 points), Elijah Ray (4 points), and Luke Atwood (1 point), while the Briar Jumpers answered with great plays from Harmon (3 points), Purcell (1 point), and Absher (3 points) to stay afloat.
The Cougars once again opened the quarter in a positive manner, having a 9-5 stretch over the beginning stages of the 2nd half to finally get the deficit within single digits at 51-44. Somerset Christian had points in the first few minutes of play of the quarter by Moore (5) and Atwood (4). Over the rest of the 3rd quarter of action, the Briar Jumpers were able to outscore the Cougars 13-10 (including a stretch of 9-4), to take a double digit lead into the final quarter of action at 64-54, although, with the way both of the offenses were performing, no lead at this point in the game could be considered safe by any stretch of the imagination. Somerset was led through the final minutes of the quarter by Whitaker (6 points), Godby (3 points), Harmon (2 points), and Purcell (2 points), while Somerset Christian was led in the same stretch by N. Brummett (4 points), Warren (4 points), and Atwood (2 points).
The Cougars, continuing their trend of coming out of a break completely on fire on the offensive end of the court, went on a 9-5 stretch early in the 4th quarter to trim the deficit to the lowest it had been since the first quarter at 69-63, and with what seemed to be a majority of momentum on their side, plus their raucous fanbase cheering on their every move and disrupting the focus of the Briar Jumpers, it truly seemed like the Cougars finally had a chance to get the lead again.
The Cougars were led early in the quarter by Warren (5 points), Ethan Meggs (3 points), and Atwood (1 point), while Somerset was led by points from Godby (2 points), Whitaker (2 points), and Harmon (1 point). However, the Briar Jumpers immediately answered back with their own spree on offense (12-5) to break open the game once again and led 81-68 in the game's final minutes. Somerset was led on this run by points from Godby (2), Purcell (2), Bruner (2), and Jamison Coomer (6). In the final few minutes of the game, the Cougars were able to outscore the Briar Jumpers slightly at 8-7, but Somerset was still able to secure the win as the clock struck zero 88-76. Somerset was led through the end of the game by Harmon (2 points), Purcell (2 points), Godby (1 point), and Coomer (2 points), while Somerset Christian was led through the end of the game by points from Atwood (2) and Moore (6).
The Cougars were led in the loss by 3 players in double figures: Ethan Warren with 23 points (led all scorers), Braydon Moore with 20 points, and Luke Atwood with 12 points. Somerset Christian falls to 9-20 with the loss, and have 3 games remaining in the season; Tuesday, Feb. 15 they travel to take on the Titans of Mercer County, Thursday, Feb. 17, they travel to take on the Frankfort Panthers, and their season finale is on Saturday, Feb. 19, where they will host the Foundation Christian Academy Falcons.
The Briar Jumpers were led by 4 players in double figures: Ben Godby with 20 points, Indred Whitaker with 18 points, Logan Purcell with 18 points, and Jack Harmon with 14 points. They also had contributions from Jamison Coomer (8 points), Adeyn Absher (6 points), and Jack Bruner (4 points). Somerset improves to 10-13 with the win, and also have 3 games remaining in the regular season (with the 3 games coming in 3 straight days); Tuesday, Feb. 15, they will travel to take on the Golden Lions of Garrard County, Wednesday, Feb. 16, they will host the Indians of Adair County in their final home game of the season, and Thursday, Feb. 17, they will travel for their final game of the regular season to take on the Danville Admirals.
