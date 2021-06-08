Briar Jumpers comeback bid falls short

DANVILLE – This time, the comeback was incomplete.
Somerset came charging from behind in the 12th Region baseball tournament final, just as it had in the most recent regional final two years earlier. The Briar Jumpers overtook Danville then, but they came up one run short Monday night in an 8-7 defeat.
The Jumpers erased most of an 8-0 deficit and came within about 5 feet of tying the game in their last at-bat before the Admirals finished them off to give Danville its first regional championship since 2009 and deny Somerset a second straight title.
Somerset rallied from a 9-6 deficit in the last two innings to defeat Danville 10-9 in the 2019 final. The Jumpers couldn’t write another happy ending in this game, but coach Phil Grundy said he was proud of what they accomplished both throughout the season and in their final game.
“This group of seniors, they took us to the regional championship their sophomore year, and … they kept battling and fighting. I’m just proud of them,” Grundy said. “There’s nothing to hang their heads about. Danville played great. A hit here or there, a play here or there and we could have won, too.”
Somerset was just 11-11 on May 8, but the Jumpers put themselves in position to contend for the title by winning 14 of the 16 games preceding Monday's final.
“You’re talking about a lot of kids that weren’t in the lineup opening day and busted their tails, and by the end of the year they were our everyday guys," Grundy said. "I’m proud of all of them, from the pinch-runners all the way up to our best players.”
Somerset (25-14) trailed 8-0 after 3 1/2 innings against Danville (38-3), which had beaten the Jumpers 12-0 in five innings in the first week of the season.
The Jumpers got three runs in the fourth inning and one in the fifth before Dylan Burton hit a three-run home run in the bottom of the sixth — Somerset was the home team because of its place in the bracket — to pull them within one run.
Danville pitcher Brady Baxter got the first two outs in the seventh inning with little trouble before Kade Grundy launched a fly ball to right field that easily cleared the fence but was about 5 feet to the right of the foul pole.
“Kade loves going to the right side. He’s done that his whole career,” Danville coach Paul Morse said. “But it was also strength for strength. BB’s strength is fastballs low and away, and that one he just got up a little bit. … Luckily it went 4 or 5 feet foul.”
Baxter then struck out Grundy to end the game.
Kade Grundy took the loss on the mound in a pitching matchup with fellow University of Louisville signee Ethan Wood. He allowed all eight Danville runs, though the five runs the Admirals scored in the third inning were unearned thanks to a two-out error.
He gave up six hits and two walks and struck out four batters and was pulled after Christian Howe’s two-run double in the fourth gave the Admirals an 8-0 lead.
“He only threw two innings in district … and I probably should have thrown him a little bit more and let him get some touch and some feel,” Phil Grundy, Kade's father, said. “He was overthrowing early. I bet you could count on one hand how many times he’s thrown it to the backstop, and he throws three in the first inning.”
Five straight Danville batters reached base with two outs in the Admirals’ five-run third inning. There were three hits, but also an error, a hit batsman, a walk, a balk and two wild pitches.
Dakota Acey came on to get the final out of the fourth inning and kept the Admirals’ offense in check the rest of the way to keep the Jumpers in the game. He allowed three hits and didn’t walk a batter in 3 1/3 innings.
Danville’s Wood allowed only two runs but was wild from the beginning. He hit two Somerset batters in the first inning and two more in the fourth, and he also issued four walks and threw two wild pitches.
The Jumpers missed a golden scoring opportunity in the first inning when Wood hit two batters and walked two (one runner was picked off), but they left the bases loaded.
Wood was pulled after hitting Acey and Cole Reynolds to open the fourth inning, and they scored on singles by Clay VanDerPloeg and Kade Grundy off reliever Brady Morse.
Reynolds drove in a run on a groundout in the fifth, and Logan Purcell and Grundy opened the sixth inning with a single and a double before Burton hit his sixth home run of the season.
Burton’s bomb — the last of 24 home runs in the seven tournament games at Danville’s small ballpark — came on the first pitch thrown by Baxter.
Baxter didn’t allow another hit. Two Somerset runners reached base with two outs in the sixth on an error and walk, but they became the last of the eight Jumpers left on base.
Somerset didn’t have a hit until the third inning and got only six in all, including three in a row in the sixth inning. Phil Grundy said the Jumpers weren’t their usual aggressive selves at the plate in the early going, and that finally began to change in the middle innings.
“We took a lot of pitches early, and I don’t know why,” he said. “We got a couple hits in a row, and the bottom of the order stepped up … and I think guys woke up and said, ‘Hey, this is a long ballgame. Let’s keep battling,’ and they did, and I’m proud of them.”
Somerset will say goodbye to 11 seniors, but the coach said there are still talented players in the program.
“I’m proud of all the seniors. It’s really sad for me losing Kade. I got to watch him and all these other kids develop,” Phil Grundy said. “Hopefully some of these young kids will understand how important it it is to get back to this kind of game.
“The future’s still bright at Somerset, but this hurts. It’s going to hurt for a while.”
Named to the 12th Region All-Tournament Team was Dakota Acey, Somerset; Kaleb Adams, Pulaski County; Preston Barnes, Danville; Brady Baxter, Danville; Seth Caton, Mercer County; Luke Gaffney, Boyle County; Andrew Geis, East Jessamine; Eli Glasscock, Boyle County; Kade Grundy, Somerset; Christian Howe, Danville; Jacob Jackson; Wayne County; Brady Morse, Danville; Tyler Pumphrey, Southwestern; Camden Ryan, Somerset; Logan Smothers, Danville; Chance Todd, Pulaski County.
DHS 0 1 5 2 0 0 0 – 8 9 2
SHS 0 0 0 3 1 3 0 – 7 6 2
2B – Howe (DHS); VanDerPloeg (SHS). HR – Branes (DHS); Burton (SHS). RBI – Baxter, Howe 2, Barnes 2 (DHS); Burton 3, Grundy, Cole Reynolds, VanDerPloeg 2 (SHS).
