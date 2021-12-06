Briar Jumpers compete <span>inaugural</span><span> varsity wrestling match</span>

CAMPBELLSVILLE – The Somerset High School wrestling team opened their inaugural season at Taylor County Duals on Saturday. The dual tournament featured some tough competition from Louisville area teams such as Central High and Anderson County. The opposing teams were Anderson County, Central Hardin, Central High School, Fredrick Douglass, Taylor County, Thomas Nelson, Waggener, and Woodford County.
Jazlyn Durham (weight/113)1-1 record (pin).
"Jaz won a medal and placed 3rd place in the girl’s division but left with an ankle injury," Somerset High School wrestling Mondell Hunter. "Jazlyn Durham could have won the girl’s division. Jazlyn gained some much-needed confidence being one of the girls in the starting line up for the Jumpers this year."
Tenner Smith (weight/ 138) 1-1 (1 pin).
"This kid is an 8th-grader and he really improved after every match," Hunter stated. "Tenner started to improve the more he wrestled, so it was good to see him starting to see some things come together that we had practiced."
Brayden McCrystal (weight/ 144) 3-1 (3 pins).
"Most valuable wrestler on the team during the dual tournament," Hunter stated. "Brayden really surprised me by beating a tough kid from Central High School. Brayden has been waiting for years to get back on the wrestling mat and now that he has the opportunity, he wants to be a high school state champion and we will do everything we can to help him get there."
Cameron McCaskill (weight/150) 2-1(2 pins).
"Cameron was athletically impressive and the sky is the limit for his potential as a top tier wrestler in the state of Kentucky," Hunter said. "I am proud of Cameron and the coaching staff looks forward to being able to coach him for the next few years."
Zachary Cantrell (weight/ 215) 1-2 (1 pin).
"Zac is a very respectful and hard-working kid," Hunter vaunted. "He did things in his first match that made some of other coaches from the state of Kentucky think we might have a problem. This kid shows up early and leaves late to every practice. He wants to get better. Now we need to work on our team’s overall conditioning, but I think we are ahead of where I thought we would be in our first competition. Assistant Coach, Jonathan Gregory, has really done a very god job of working with the heavy weights and we are excited to have him around to help with the big guys."
Andrew Gregory (weight/ 215) 1-2 (1 pin).
"It looked like from where I was sitting in the corner coaching that this kid could be ranked in the state of Kentucky within a month or so of competition," Hunter commented. "He is a very technical and strong kid for his size. He is our only senior and he really works hard. He has previous wrestling experience, and it helps, but he looks like he never missed a step. Andrew did a lot of good things. He never really gets in a bad position and that’s a good sign for him and the Jumpers going into the season. Andrew is our other most valuable wrestler of the tournament."
After getting their first wrestling match under their belt, the Briar Jumpers go back to work to prepare for their next battle.
"We need to get healthy in the next month to really see where we stand up against the rest of the teams in the region, but I think we can compete," Hunter stated. "The season is just getting started and we are new. We compete next weekend in Boyle County."
