Briar Jumpers down Lincoln County 14-2

The Somerset High School baseball team scored 14 runs in the third and fourth innings to breeze to an easy 14-2 run-rule win over Lincoln County High School on Friday at Charlie Taylor Field.
The Briar Jumpers scored nine runs in the third and five runs in the fourth to roll their second win of the season.
Somerset sophomore Cayden Cimala had two hits, drove in four runs and scored one run. Sophomore Brayden Gross had two hits and drove in three runs. Cole Reynolds hit a triple, drove in a run and scored a run.
Jayden Bryant had a hit, drove in a run and scored a run. Isaiah Lewis had a hit, drove in two runs and scored a run. Jake Witt had two hits and scored a run.
Lewis pitched the entire five innings, allowing only two hits and striking out five batters.
Somerset (2-2) host Whitley County on Monday and travels to Russell County on Tuesday.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
