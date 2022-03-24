Briar Jumpers down Somerset Christian in first-ever match-up

For the first time in the KHSAA, the Briar Jumpers of Somerset hosted the Cougars of Somerset Christian in the 12th Region All "A" Classic on Thursday evening, with both teams in the midst of a losing streak.
It was mild and windy at Somerset's home field, and many were expecting the Briar Jumpers to get a comfortable win here. Few would expect, however, the absolute offensive explosion that the Briar Jumpers had during the course of this game, as it took them all of 2 innings to score, remarkably, 25 runs. This one was over in just 3 innings, as the Jumpers defeated the Cougars by a score of 25-1, led by a great performance by Combs, who doubled his strikeout total for the year with 4, and also batted in 4 runs.
In the top of the first inning, the Cougars' Shadrach Barnett struck a single to get things started, and then proceeded to steal 2 straight bases to get himself in scoring position early. A hit from Charles Scott would be a fielder's choice for an out at 2nd base but would also score the lone run for Somerset Christian in this game.
A line out to Combs would end the top of the first, with the Cougars out in front early. The Jumpers then stepped up to bat in the bottom of the first and would be batting for quite a while. The first two batters took their bases on a walk, and then Cole Reynolds would hit a double to center field off a player's glove, and would get 2 men home, making the score 2-1 for the Briar Jumpers. A single from Tanner Popplewell would score another, making it 3-1. Following Ray's 1st strikeout of the game for the Cougars, Somerset's Combs would hit a single to left field with the bases loaded, scoring 2 RBI's in the process and making the score 5-1. A wild pitch would score the 6th run of the inning for the Jumpers. A single from Josh Gross would score yet another Jumper, making it 7-1.
A double from Reynolds following this to right field would make the score 8-1. A single to center-left field from Jaden Bryant would net him 2 RBI's, making the score 10-1. Following some more walks, a single to center field by Kole Grundy would score 2 more Jumpers, making the score 12-1 in favor of Somerset. The bottom of the 1st would finally come to a close after this (but not before the Jumpers batted around the order twice), with Somerset already up enough runs to trigger the run rule after the 3rd inning, but they wouldn't be done yet.
Combs would strikeout 2 out of the 3 batters he faced in the top of the second inning, giving him 3 strikeouts for the game to this point. Somerset came back out to the batter's box in the bottom of the inning, and immediately got started again with a double from Logan Purcell (who was walked in his previous 2 plate appearances).
A single from Gross followed, and then a double from Reynolds would score one Jumper, making the score 13-1. 2 base runners would steal a base after this, with one stealing home for yet another Somerset run (14-1). 4 straight walks would beget 2 more runs for Somerset, with the score absolutely spiraling out of control at this point 16-1. After Somerset Christian brought in a relief pitcher (Gavin Lewis), the opposing pitcher, Combs, would come in again and hit a double to right field, scoring 2 more and making the score 18-1. A lineout by Isaiah Lewis would score another Jumper after this (19-1). 2 straight infield singles and a throwing error on Somerset Christian would score the 20th run for the Briar Jumpers. Following a single from Raygan New, Somerset's Connor VanDerPloeg would hit a single to left field and get 2 RBI's of his own, making the score 22-1.
A single from Griffin Loy would score another Jumper with the scoreboard now reading 23-1. A balk from Lewis on the mound would score one following this, with the score now 24-1. The final run of the inning for Somerset was scored following a single, making the score sit at 25-1. Lewis would then get a strikeout and a line out to finally get the Cougars out of the 2nd inning, with the run rule threatening to go into effect should they not get within 10 runs in the next half-inning. Combs would retire all 3 batters he faced, however, in the top of the 3rd inning, including getting his 4th strikeout of the game, and the game would be over after the top of the 3rd, with the Briar Jumpers being declared the winners 25-1.
Somerset Christian falls to 0-6 on the season with the loss, and will next be in action on Monday, March 28, as they will host the Rebels of Casey County (3-4), with first pitch scheduled for 6 PM. Somerset improves to 3-4 on the year with the win, and will next be in action on Saturday, March 26, as they will have 2 games on the day, with both being at Corbin. The first will be a road game against the homestanding Corbin Redhounds (1-4) and the 2nd game will be a part of the David Iery Invitational, as they will take on the Flyers of Franklin County (0-3).
