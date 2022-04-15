Briar Jumpers down Somerset Christian in first-ever match-up

For the first time in KHSAA competition, the two Somerset teams, that being the Somerset Briar Jumpers and the Somerset Christian Lady Cougars, met on the softball field on Friday evening. There was a special feeling in the air for sure, and with two teams that have been experiencing success so far this season, it would be apropos that this game would be a classic. For Somerset, they have been in the midst of a 3-game winning streak after a season high 4-game losing streak preceding it. The Briar Jumpers would start their ace on the mound for this game, that being Carly Cain, who so far this season has racked up a 10-6 record with a 2.33 ERA and 67 strikeouts. Somerset Christian has been playing remarkably well in their first season at the KHSAA level, despite an extremely young roster. They have started the year 3-3 and they sent Regan Childers to the pitcher's mound for this one, who on the year has a 3-1 record with a 3.90 ERA and 41 strikeouts. The fans in attendance would be treated to a pitcher's duel in this one, as both pitchers combined for 13 strikeouts in the course of the game. Somerset would go on to win this one 6-2, although Somerset Christian threatened late to make an improbable comeback.
To start off the top of the first inning, Somerset's Cain would force the first 3 batters she faced to fly out in succession, leading to a quick top of the frame for the Briar Jumpers. The Lady Cougars returned the favor in kind in the home half of the 1st inning, as it was 3 batters up and 3 batters down for Childers, including her first strikeout of the game. It seemed early that there would be very few runs scored in this one.
The next 3 batters for Somerset Christian would once again be sat down in order in the top of the 2nd, including Cain getting her first strikeout of the evening. The Briar Jumpers finally got someone on base in the bottom of the frame, as Cain reached 1st base on a throwing error. After Kylee Wilson came on to pinch run, she stole 2nd base before the next batter would fly out. The following batter would strike out, Childers' 2nd of the game, before Emry Pyles would step up to bat. She would make solid contact with the ball, but a throwing error would allow her to reach 1st base safely and score the run from 2nd base, giving Somerset the first run of the game. The next batter would also strikeout, however, giving Childers' her 3rd of the game (and for only a 7th grader she has potential out of the roof with how some of her pitches looked), ending the 2nd inning with Somerset leading 1-0.
The first batter up for Somerset Christian would go down on strikes in the top of the 3rd inning, giving Cain her 2nd of the ball game. Cassie York would score the first actual hit of the game for either team, an infield single. Cain would then clutch up and strikeout the next 2 batters (her 3rd and 4th strikeouts respectively) to get the Briar Jumpers out of any trouble. Sarah White would be the first batter up in the home half of the frame and would draw a walk to get on base. After 2 straight steals would get her into scoring position, a bunt single from Kaley Harris would get her onto 1st base, while a throwing error after would score the run from 2nd, marking another unearned run and increasing the Somerset lead to 2-0. A sacrifice line drive was deep enough from Addison Langford to score the first earned run of the game, making the score 3-0. After another out was made by Somerset Christian, plus 2 more walks, Childers would take her turn clutching up, throwing her 4th strikeout of the game to get the Lady Cougars out of any more trouble.
Cain continued her dominance on the mound in the top of the 4th, retiring 3 more batters in a row (including getting her 5th and 6th strikeouts of the game), to get the Briar Jumpers back on the offensive side of things. The Somerset Christian defense and pitching once again stepped up in the bottom of the 4th, retiring the 3 batters they faced in relatively short order, as the Somerset lead stayed put at 3-0.
Three more batters up, 3 more down for one of the best local pitchers here in the area in Cain, as she continued her hot streak with one more strikeout (her 7th of the evening) to retire the Lady Cougars offense in order in the top of the 5th inning. Once again, however, the Somerset Christian defense and Childers were more than up to the task of stopping the Somerset offense, retiring the 3 batters they faced in a row (including the 5th strikeout for Childers) to end the 5th inning in very quick fashion.
Although the first 2 batters for Somerset Christian were out quickly, they finally got some positive momentum in the top of the 6th, as two straight batters recorded singles to put 2 players on base (Kristen Edwards and Abi Whitescarver). Unfortunately, they weren't able to get their first run of the game on the board here, as the next batter lined out to 3rd base to end the half-inning. The bottom of the 6th saw the Briar Jumper offense finally get their bats hitting, as the first 2 batters managed to hit singles to the outfield that were just off outfielders' gloves (Cain and Jasmine Peavy). The next batter was able to take their base following a walk (Emme Goforth) and the bases were loaded for Somerset with no outs in the bottom of the 6th. A fielder's choice RBI single by Pyles would score the 4th run of the game for the Briar Jumpers, and unfortunately for the Lady Cougars, another throwing error would score yet another run, making it 5-0 in favor of the home team. The next batter would fly out to give Somerset one more out to work with and in stepped White, who would proceed to launch a double to the outfield for an RBI, and after a throwing error would allow her to advance to 3rd base, the score would stand at 6-0. Harris would be able to bunt a single to put runners on the corners (and would steal 2nd base after to put 2 in scoring position), but a fly out by the next batter would end the 6th inning there, with the Lady Cougars having one more chance to even up the game.
In the top of the 7th inning, the Lady Cougars started it off in a massive way, with Lydia Fisher launching a massive hit to right field, good enough for a triple. Somerset Christian would follow that up with an infield RBI single by Childers, giving the Lady Cougars their first run of the game. After a fielder's choice hit by Emily Estep would advance Childers to 2nd base, a hit was blasted down the left field line by Jolee Woods, good enough for an RBI double, making the Somerset lead sit at just 6-2, with the Lady Cougars threatening to make a highly improbable comeback. Following a mound visit by the coaching staff, Cain finally settled down. She then retired 2 straight batters (including getting her 8th and final strikeout of the game) to finish off a complete game for herself, only allowing 2 runs en route to a 6-2 victory for the Briar Jumpers. Make no mistake, however, the Lady Cougars have some legit talent on their roster, and I believe within a few years, they will be challenging for the upper echelon of the 12th Region!
Somerset Christian falls to 3-4 on the season following the loss, and will next be in action on Monday, April 18th, where they will travel to Clinton County to take on the Lady Bulldogs (6-5), with first pitch scheduled for 5:30 PM.
With the win, Somerset advanced to the All "A" 12th Region Tournament finals. In the finals, Somerset defeated Danville 15-0 for the All "A" 12th Region title. Look for the game story in Tuesday's Sports section
Somerset improves to 12-7 on the year and will have 3 games next week. First off, they will have a home-and-and home series with the Lady Maroons of Pulaski County (12-2), with games on Tuesday, April 19th at home (first pitch scheduled for 6 PM) and Thursday, April 21st on the road (first pitch scheduled for 6 PM). Then, on Friday, April 22nd, they will travel to play another cross-town foe in the Lady Warriors of Southwestern (7-1), with first pitch for that one scheduled for 6:30 PM.
