Briar Jumpers drop two games in two days

The Lincoln County Patriots stay undefeated us they landed a 3-1 victory over the Somerset Briar Jumpers last night at Clara Morrow Field.
Somerset was coming off a tough cross-town rivalry loss at the hands of Pulaski County and they aimed to make up for it.
The team's defenses were in a battle throughout most of the first period but with about twenty-five and a half minutes on the clock, the Patriots broke the silence.
Senior Patriot Hawk Randall drove it too the goal and took a hard shot. Jumper junior goalkeeper Pancho Zaragoza, who is playing in place of the injured Dylan Jasper, blocked the shot but it ricocheted right back to the feet of Randall and he nailed it in on the second attempt.
Later in the first, senior Jumper K.J. Shand was granted a penalty kick. Shand shot it hard to his fellow senior teammate Fernando Canella who sent it right past Patriot goalkeeper Carter Tillett and into the corner of the net. The score tied the game up 1-1 late in the first period.
Lincoln quickly answered the Somerset goal when Patriot freshman Jansen McAninch used his head to smash one in and put the Patriots up 2-1 with just under three minutes left in the first.
The Jumpers came out after the break with some defensive intensity. Like the first period, the teams duked it out, both attempting to make a run for the goal but both defensive units were stepping up to prevent that.
With just under twenty-four minutes left in the second period, Patriot senior Trey Cummins took the ball from the middle of the field and blazed past multiple Jumpers. Cummins saw an opening and lasered it in from about fifteen yards out.
Somerset made several strong attempts towards the goal during the remainder of the period, but they could not find a good opening and Lincoln went back home victorious.
The loss dropped the Somerset Briar Jumpers to 2-5 on the season but they will be back in action Tuesday to face Danville in a 12th Region All "A" Classic matchup. The Lincoln Patriots advanced to 6-0-2.
