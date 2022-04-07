Briar Jumpers earn walk-off win at Keaton Hall Wood Bat Memorial

BARDSTOWN - With a bases-loaded walk in the bottom of the seventh inning, the Somerset High School baseball team defeated South Oldham 5-4 in the Keaton Hall Wood Bat Memorial.
Kole Grundy drew a walk in the seventh inning to force home Cole Reynolds from third base for the win. The Briar Jumpers were down 4-3 going into their last at bats, but Reynolds hit an RBI double to left field to score Jamison Coomer to tie the game at 3-3.
For the game, middle schooler Griffin Loy had two hits and two runs batted in. Cole Reynolds had a hit, drove in a run, and scored two runs. Josh Gross had a hit, scored a run, and drove in a run.
Kole Grundy pitched four innings with five strikeouts, while Colyer White worked three innings with four K's.
Somerset (6-7) will travel to Casey County on Tuesday, April 12.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
