Briar Jumpers edge out South Laurel

With a tie score of 4-4 in the bottom of the seventh inning, Somerset High School junior Josh Gross hit a deep fly ball to right field to score sophomore Carson Ryan from third base on a sacrifice fly. The walk-off win gave the Briar Jumper a home opener victory on Monday at Charlie Taylor Field.
Somerset eighth-grader Kole Grundy started out the bottom of the seventh inning with a single to centerfield and advanced to second base after the ball was misplayed by the Cardinals' outfielder. Ryan came into courtesy run for Grundy. Senior Logan Purcell reached base on a bunt to the mound, which advanced Ryan to third base. Then, senior Cole Reynolds was hit by pitch to load the bases for Gross.
Somerset led 4-2 going into the top of the seventh inning, but the Cardinals scored two runs to tie the game at 4-4 going into the bottom half of the final frame.
Prior to the seventh inning, the Briar Jumpers broke a 2-2 tie with two runs scored in the bottom of the sixth inning. Reynolds started the inning off with a walk and came home of a Gross RBI single to centerfield. Gross advanced to second base on the throw from the outfield, and later advanced to third base on a passed ball. Senior Tanner Popplewell walked to put Briar Jumpers runners on the corners. Later, Gross scored on another South Laurel passed ball.
Somerset scored solo runs in the first and fourth innings of their home opener. In the first frame, Popplewell grounded into a fielder's choice to score Purcell from third base. In the fourth inning, Popplewell hit a solo homer to centerfield.
Josh Gross led the Briar Jumpers offense with two hits, two runs batted in and a run scored. Tanner Popplewell drove in two runs and scored a run after homering. Kole Grundy was the only other Somerset batter to record a base hit.
Gross pitched the first four innings and struck out five batters, while Grundy pitched three innings in relief and struck out three batters.
Somerset (1-0) will host Paul Laurence Dunbar on Wednesday at Charlie Taylor Field.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
