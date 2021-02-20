Briar Jumpers edged out by #2 North Laurel

LONDON - The Somerset High School boys basketball team took to the road on Saturday night and took on the number two rated team in the state. The Briar Jumper came a little short in a hard-fought 75-69 loss to North Laurel High School.
The undefeated homestanding Jaguars trailed by two points at halftime before taking the lead in the third quarter. Kentucky Mr. Basketball candidate Reed Sheppard scored a game-high 41 points.
The contest featured nine lead changes and seven ties, before North Laurel pulled away from the Briar Jumpers.
"My guys fought hard for 32 minutes," stated Somerset High School boys basketball coach Jeron Dunbar. "I’m very proud of them. We went on the road out of region and gave the #2 team in the state everything they wanted."
"We need tough games like this to prepare us for post-season play," Dunbar added. "I love where we are going into the All 'A'. Thankfully, we will get to have a chance to compete in it and we are looking to make a run. My guys don’t back down from anyone. We love big-time games and we have a lot coming up."
Senior Kade Grundy led the way for the Briar Jumpers with 27 points and seven treys. Junior Gavin Stevens scored 23 points and hit three three-pointers.
Kannon Tucker hit three treys for nine points. Jerod Smith scored three points and pulled down nine rebounds. Senior Dakota Acey scored two points and had a game-high 18 rebounds. Dylan Burton scored five points.
"Dakota Acey was a beast on the boards grabbing 18 rebounds, with 14 offensive," Dunbar stated. "Jerod (Smith) was really good on the glass as well. Kade, Gavin and Kannon paced us on the offensive end. We still have things to work on but I like where we are headed."
Somerset (12-5) will host East Jessamine High School on Monday, Feb. 22, at the Briar Patch.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
