Briar Jumpers edged out by Garrard County

LANCASTER – After trailing for most of the game, the Somerset High School boys basketball team almost pulled off a nice road win. But in the end, the Briar Jumpers were edged out by Garrard County by a score of 75-74.
"This was a tough loss for us on the road," stated Somerset High School boys basketball coach Ryan Young. "Garrard has two really nice offensive pieces, and credit to them for making tough plays/shots. I was proud of our team for battling back, and giving us a chance to win the game late."
"We had some good looks in the final minute that could’ve propelled us to victory or at least an overtime," Young added. "Offensively, we continue to play well but struggling keeping them out of the lane and on the glass tonight. It was a good atmosphere being a girl/boy doubleheader that will hopefully benefit us moving forward."
Somerset was led in scoring by Indred Whitaker with 23 points, five treys, and five rebounds. Ben Godby scored 21 points and pulled down six rebounds. Logan Purcell scored 15 points and hit two treys. Jack Harmon scored 11 points and had six rebounds. Jamison Coomer scored four points. Jack Bruner had three rebounds.
Somerset (10-14) hosts Adair County on Wednesday and travel to Danville on Thursday for their regular season finale.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
