Briar Jumpers edged out by Henry Clay

LEXINGTON – The Somerset High School boys basketball gave Henry Clay all they wanted in a 76-73 down-to-the-wire loss on Thursday. In a game with six lead changes and six ties, the Briar Jumpers just couldn't come away with the hard-fought victory.
"You win or learn right now," Somerset High School boys basketball coach Jeron Dunbar stated. "We are playing a tough schedule and not backing down from anyone. Going to Lexington and playing Henry Clay last night made us better. Everything we do right now is in preparation for the All A and our final stretch toward post season. The guys understand that. We played well offensively last night, but 73 points is enough to win."
"We had some guys that needed to see the ball go through the net last night and they did," Dunbar said. "Dylan (Burton) and Gavin (Stevens) hit shots last night and helped pace us a long with Kade (Grundy) on the offensive end. I’m a little disappointed at some of the defensive break downs we had and we made some mental mistakes."
"We were down eight with a minute left and battled," Dunbar concluded. "We had two shots to tie and they just didn’t go. I’m proud of the way we fought. That’s our DNA. We are getting better every game and I don’t believe we are anywhere near peaking. That’s a good thing right now."
Senior Kade Grundy, Junior Gavin Stevens and senior Dylan Burton led the way with 19 points each. Both, Grundy and Burton had four rebounds and three assists each. Stevens hit three treys, had seven rebounds and two assists.
Senior Dakota Acey scored six points and had four rebounds. Sophomore Jerod Smith scored five points and had five rebounds. Senior Kannon Tucker scored three points, and junior Jack Harmon scored two points.
Somerset (10-3) will host Somerset Christian School on Saturday, Feb. 6, at the Briar Patch.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.