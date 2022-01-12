Briar Jumpers eliminated in All "A" Region 

After a lackluster third quarter, the Somerset High School boys basketball team lost their foothold on the lead in the semifinals of the All "A" 12th Region Tournament on Wednesday at the Briar Patch. The two-time defending 12th Region All "A" champion Briar Jumpers were eliminated in this year's tourney in a 54-52 setback to Danville Christian Academy.
Somerset held a six-point lead for most of the second quarter as the half ended with a 26-22 Briar Jumper lead. However, Danville Christian's Titus Boyd caught fire and scored the Warriors' first 10 points of the third quarter. Meanwhile, the Briar Jumpers committed nine turnovers in the period and only scored nine points. Two three-pointers by Indred Whitaker and three made free throws by Aedyn Absher accounted for the Briar Jumpers' only scores in the third.
After going on a 6-0 run, Danville Christian took the lead at 36-32 with 1:27 left to go in the third stanza. And from that point on, the Warriors never relinquished the lead.
The Warriors took their largest lead of the game at 45-36 with 5:41 left in the contest. A Ben Godby three-footer and an inside reverse layup, and back-to-back inside scores by Jack Harmon pulled the Briar Jumpers within two of the lead at 49-47 with 2:09 left in the game.
Danville Christian's Xavier Oduor scored on an inside basket and a free throw to put the Warriors back up 52-47 with 1:35 remaining. Harmon nailed a three-pointer from the left corner to pull the Briar Jumpers back within two at 52-50 with 1:12 on the clock. Lual Ayiei hit a four-footer to expand the Warriors' lead to 54-50 with 49 ticks left in the game.
Danville Christian had a chance to ice the game but missed back-to-back front ends of the bonus from the foul line. With 12 seconds left in the game, Somerset also missed the front end of the bonus. Down by four, Whitaker scored the final basket on a putback - but it wasn't enough as the Briar Jumpers fell in the semifinals on the All "A" tourney.
Somerset opened the game out hot from the perimeter with three-point goals by Godby, Harmon and Whitaker. The Briar Jumpers held a 13-10 lead at the end of the first quarter.
After a made free throw by Harmon and a 16-foot jumper by Absher, Somerset raced out to a 16-10 led to open the second quarter. After the Warriors cut the Jumpers lead back to one point, Logan Purcell hit a five-footer and Jamison Coomer nailed a trey from the left corner to put Somerset back up by five at 21-15.
Jack Harmon led the way for the Briar Jumpers with a double-double. Harmon scored 12 points and pulled down 12 rebounds. Ben Godby and Indred Whitaker both scored 12 points and had two rebounds each. Aedyn Absher scored eight points. Logan Purcell scored five points and had four rebounds. Jamison Coomer scored three points. Jack Bruner had five rebounds in the game.
Danville Christian was led with 19 points from Titus Boyd. Xavier Oduor had a game-high 15 rebounds.
Somerset (5-10) will travel to Casey County for a district game on Monday, Jan. 17. Danville Christian will play Danville High School on Friday in the 12th Region All "A" Tournament championship game.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.