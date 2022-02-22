Briar Jumpers eliminated in district first-round loss

LIBERTY - After trailing Rockcastle County by 10 points in the second quarter, the Somerset High School boys basketball team battled back to take a 55-50 lead to open the final quarter of their 47th District Tournament opening-round game on Tuesday. But after five empty offensive trips by the Briar Jumpers, the Rockets went on a 12 to 0 run to regain the lead at 62-55 with 4:06 left in the game.
The Rockets were able to hold the lead and close out the game in a 72-63 win over Somerset, thus putting an end to the Briar Jumpers' season.
"For most of our kids, this is their first time experiencing a game like this," stated Somerset High School boys basketball coach Ryan Young. "I felt like we got a little hurried with our shot selection, for the most part, throughout the game. We got the looks that we wanted and we had some guys that have made plays and made shots all year. They just don't make shots tonight."
"We tried to confuse them a little bit with the box and one to start the half and it worked, but they adjusted," Young added. "They're a good team. They start five seniors and got a heck of a club. For us, sometimes they just don't go in."
With 2:12 left in the first half, the Briar Jumpers trailed 31-21. However, an inside basket by Jack Harmon, two three-pointers by Logan Purcell, and a three-pointer by Indred Whitaker pulled the Briar Jumpers within three points at 35-32 at the end of the second period.
Somerset opened up the third period with a 7 to 0 run to go up 39-35 when Jamison Coomer banked in a three-pointer and hit two free throws, and Harmon hit two free throws. The Briar Jumpers led the entire third quarter, thanks to Coomer scoring 11 of 13 points in the third period.
Somerset led 55-50 with 7:49 left in the game, but Rock scored 12 unanswered points and fell behind as much as nine points. The Rockets took the air out of the ball and hit their free throws to close out the win.
With the district first-round loss, Somerset High School seniors Jack Harmon and Logan Purcell played their final game in the 'purple and gold' basketball uniform.
"Logan (Purcell) and Jack (Harmon) were kind of lost in the shuffle with what a talented group that Somerset has had over the last several years," Young stated. "They've been receptive of what we're trying to do and they battled tonight. I'm gonna miss them like crazy, but I hope they can look back on this and know that they built a really solid foundation for us to build on in the next few years."
Ben Godby led Somerset in scoring with 18 points. Jamison Coomer scored 13 points. Logan Purcell scored 11points, and Indred Whitaker scored 3 points. Jack Bruner scored 8 points and had three rebounds. Jack Harmon scored 8 points and had five rebounds.
Somerset ended their season with a 10-17 record, while Rockcastle County will advance to the 47th District Tournament championship game against Pulaski County High School on Thursday.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
