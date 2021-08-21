Briar Jumpers fall in season opener

STANFORD -- Heading into Friday's Death Valley Bowl, the Somerset Briar Jumpers knew they would have to contain Lincoln County's powerful running game to have any chance of leaving Stanford with a victory.
Unfortunately for the young Briar Jumpers, that didn't happen.
The Patriots huge offensive line opened big holes for the three-headed running attack of Lee Amon, Clayton Davis and Dalton Board all night, resulting in 490-yards rushing as Lincoln County rolled to a 50-20 win in the season opener for both teams.
Davis lead the way with 209 yards and three touchdowns, while Amon added 191 yards and a pair of touchdowns and Board chipped in 86 yards and a TD.
Despite the final score, there were some bright spots for the Jumpers.
Junior quarterback Josh Gross performed well, showing poise in the pocket and accuracy on his passes when he had time to throw the ball.
Gross competed his first five passes of the game and finished the night 19-of-27 for 173 yards and a touchdown, completing passes to seven different receivers.
Sophomore Guy Bailey was the workhorse on the ground for the Jumpers after senior Chase Doan went down with an injury early in the first quarter, leaving the game with only one carry.
Bailey finished with 88-yards and a touchdown on 19 carries and also caught a pair of passes for another 23 yards.
Junior Hayden Dick and sophomore Cayden Cimala proved to be big targets for Gross in the passing game as Dick finished with 59 receiving yards, while Cimala added 42 yards.
And on special teams, junior Grayson Turner electrified the crowd with a 70-yard kick-off return touchdown in the third quarter.
Things looked promising for Somerset early on.
After Lincoln County marched down field on the opening possession of the game to take a quick 8-0 lead on a 16-yard Amon touchdown, the Jumpers put together a long drive of their own.
Gross connected on five consecutive passes to Dick, Doan, Bailey and Lexington Catholic transfer tight end Michael Hawkins and runs by Doan and Bailey gave the Briar Jumpers a first and goal at the Patriots' five-yard line.
But on the next play, Lincoln County's Caleb Morgan picked off a Gross pass in the end zone to end the scoring threat.
From that point on, the first half was dominated by the Patriots.
Lincoln only needed two plays to extend the lead on its next passion, getting an 80-yard Davis touchdown dash up the middle to take a 16-0 cushion at the end of the first quarter.
The Patriots pushed the margin out to 23-0 on a 21-yard Davis TD on the first play of the second quarter.
It looked like the Patriots were going to extend their lead on their next possession, but the Briar Jumper defense came up with a big interception in the endzone to stop the scoring threat.
After another Somerset three-and-out Lincoln County pushed the lead to 30-0 on a 28-yard Board touchdown with just under five minutes remaining.
Somerset showed it was not going to go down without a fight and put together a solid drive on the final possession of the half.
On the strength of passes to Hawkins and Dick of nine and 15 yards, and big runs by Hughes, Bailey and a two-yard quarterback keeper by Gross, the Jumpers marched down to the Patriot 4-yard line with only 1.5 seconds remaining.
Gross capped the drive with a nice touchdown to Hughes in the back of the end zone as the buzzer sounded. Bailey's two-point conversion sent Somerset into the half trailing 30-8.
Lincoln County wasted no time in adding to its lead.
After holding the Jumpers on a fourth-and-inches near midfield on their first second half possession, the Patriots needed only one play to find the end zone again as Amon raced 54 yards for a touchdown on Lincoln's first play to make it 36-8.
The Briar Jumpers tried to answer the score, but their 13-play drive was once again stopped when the Patriots held on another short forth down try.
The lead ballooned to 42-8 two plays later when Davis broke two tackles near the line of scrimmage and raced 74 yards for his second TD of the night.
That's when Turner showed the Somerset special teams can put up points of their own. The speedy junior took the ensuing kickoff and out-ran the Lincoln defenders for a 70-yard touchdown to pull Somerset to within 42-14 heading into the fourth quarter.
Board's second touchdown of the night put Lincoln up 50-14 and put the game into a running clock situation.
The Briar Jumpers rounded out the scoring with 3:50 remaining when Bailey capped off a 10-play, 62-yard drive with a two-yard touchdown run to make the final 50-20.
Somerset returns to action next Friday at home against Russell County.
