Briar Jumpers fall in Throwback Game

Wednesday evening, the Somerset Briar Jumpers became the Somerset Dunbar Trojans, an ode to the former Dunbar High school located in Somerset and welcomed in the Indians of Adair County in what would be their home finale for the 2021-22 season.
After losing a very close game against Garrard County 75-74 in their last game, and a 3-game winning streak that preceded that, it looked like a younger Briar Jumper team was finally turning a bit of a corner, and with the postseason just a few days away, there isn't a better time to turn that corner to be honest.
However, a combination of ice-cold shooting throughout the first half and poor defense gave the Indians an advantage for a majority of the game, and despite a furious rally by the Trojans in the 4th quarter, they would eventually drop this game to Adair County 57-49.
The first quarter started out with the 2 teams trading buckets, with baskets coming early from Somerset's Jack Harmon (4 points) and Adair's Lucas Pooler (2 points) and Connor Loy (2 points) as the two teams were tied 4-4. However, the Indians turned up the pressure throughout the rest of the quarter, outscoring Somerset 15-8 over the rest of the quarter (including a run of 10-2 during the middle of the quarter) and went into the 2nd quarter of play with a 19-12 lead over the Briar Jumpers. Adair was led by great play from Pooler (4 points), JB Piatt (2 points), Loy (6 points), and Brayton Coomer (3 points), while Somerset was led by points scored from Aedyn Absher (2), Indred Whitaker (2), Ben Godby (2), and Harmon (2).
The 2nd quarter did not start very well for Somerset, as the Indians outscored them 10-6 middle-way through the period and saw their deficit balloon to 11 points at 29-18, and it honestly looked as if there was no energy coming from any of the players on the side of the Briar Jumpers.
Adair had points scored during this part of the quarter by Randall Camfield (6), Loy (2), and Pooler (2), while Somerset added points from Whitaker (2), Godby (2), and Landen Lonesky (2, and I will say in his limited action off the bench tonight fought hard for every rebound and lose ball). The Briar Jumpers/Trojans finally found some sense of energy after this, going on a 9-3 run the final few minutes of the quarter and thus only went into the half with a deficit of 5 points at 32-27. Somerset was led on this run by Jamison Coomer (6 points) and Absher (3 points).
The 2nd half of action started out well for Somerset, as they cut the lead to just 3 points following a basket from Jack Bruner. However, once again the Indians overwhelmed Somerset for the rest of the quarter, outscoring them 16-11 and Adair found themselves with an 8-point lead heading into the final quarter of play at 48-40, and towards the end of the quarter, it really felt sitting in the crowd that all the energy had been sucked out of the building.
Adair was led throughout the quarter by players such as Luke Janes (11 points, and he absolutely took over in this quarter, with it feeling that absolutely no one could stop him) and B. Coomer (3 points), while Somerset was led by Harmon (3 points), Whitaker (4 points), J. Coomer (2 points), and Lonesky (2 points).
As the 4th quarter started, not many people would have given Somerset a chance to make any sort of comeback. However, the players really stepped up for the first 4 or so minutes of the quarter, going on a huge 9-4 run to draw back within just 3 points at 52-49. Somerset was able to make this huge run due to great play from Whitaker (5 points), Harmon (2 points) and Godby (2 points).
The crowd was making a ton of noise at this point, being fully enraptured into the game at this point, and it really felt like Somerset was going to make an improbable comeback on this evening. However, it just wouldn't be in the cards for the Briar Jumpers/Trojans, with Adair County frustratingly outscoring them 5-0 the rest of the way through the quarter (through solid passing just draining the clock and any attempt at a comeback) and would win the game following the final buzzer 57-49, following points scored by Janes (2) and Pooler (4). A disappointing way to end the game for Somerset, but they should for sure be proud of the effort they gave on the defensive end throughout the final period.
Adair County was led in scoring by Luke Jans (15 points, which led all scorers, and all 15 points were scored in the 2nd half). Somerset was led in scoring by 2 players with double-figures: Indred Whitaker with 13 points and Jack Harmon with 11 points. They also had contributions from Jamison Coomer (8 points), Ben Godby (6 points), Aedyn Absher (5 points), Landen Lonesky (4 points), and Jack Bruner (2 points). Somerset falls to 10-15 with the loss and have 1 game remaining in the regular season, and it will be on Thursday on the road against the Admirals of Danville. The Briar Jumpers will then begin post-season play Tuesday, Feb. 22, at Casey County, where they will play Rockcastle County in the 47th District Tournament.
