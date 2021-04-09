Briar Jumpers fall to Apollo

BARDSTOWN – In their second game of the day on Thursday, the Somerset High School baseball team ran out of gas in a 5-3 loss to Apollo High School.
The Briar Jumpers jumped out to the early 2-1 lead before the Eagles overtook Somerset with three runs in the fourth frame and a run in the fifth.
Somerset junior Cole Reynolds had two hits, drove in a run and scored a run. Senior Kade Grundy, senior Cam Ryan and sophomore Josh Gross had one hit each. Senior Clay VanDerPloeg drove in a run.
Somerset (3-4) will travel to Knox Central High School on Monday, April 12.
