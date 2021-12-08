Briar Jumpers fall to Boyle County at the Patch

After winning their season opener, the Somerset High School boys basketball team has now found themselves on a two-game losing skid. On Tuesday, the Briar Jumpers fell to Boyle County High School by a score of 69-47 at the Briar Patch.
"Boyle County is definitely a solid team," Somerset High School boys basketball coach Ryan Young stated. "But we hurt ourselves with second-half turnovers."
Somerset's Ben Godby led the way with a team-high 10 points, while Indred Whitaker added nine points. Jack Harmon scored six points and Josh Bruner had five points. Landen Lonesky, Logan Purcell, and Jack Bruner al scored four points each.
Zane Stinson and Jace Combs scored two points each. Riley Waddle score one point.
Somerset (1-2) will travel to Rockcastle County High School on Thursday for a district match-up.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
