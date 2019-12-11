Briar Jumpers fall to Boyle County

The Boyle County Rebels basketball team pulled away from the Somerset High School Briar Jumpers in the final minutes to win 64-59 last night at Somerset.
The Jumpers went into the fourth quarter down just one point at 48-47. Senior forward Jase Bruner bullied his way inside to retake the lead for the Jumpers.
Sophomore Ayden Collins evened up the score again with a free throw shot, but Dylan Burton and Dakota Acey put in back to back close-range shots to give Somerset a 53-47 lead.
The Rebels put in some nice close-range shots of their own, but junior Kade Grundy answered in a big way with a driving layup and an extra shot due to a shooting foul, and a nice three ball.
However, the Jumpers defense seemed to get more aggressive and desperate as the quarter progressed and five free throw shots by Boyle helped them finish the game and go home with a 64-59 victory.
Early in the game, both teams came out firing. Senior Grant Hotchkiss opened up the first quarter with a three pointer, and sophomore Luke Imfeld followed right behind him with one of his own.
Imfeld's shot behind the arch put the Rebels up 6-2 early but that was very short lived as Somerset sophomore Gavin Stevens knocked down a pair of three pointers, and his second evened the score at 8-8.
Hotchkiss popped his second three pointer of the game to give Boyle their lead back, but again Stevens was not having it and drained his third three of the night to tie up the game 11-11.
Not only did Stevens hit threes to even the score early in the period, but late in the period he sunk a three pointer that gave his Briar Jumpers a 21-19 head heading into the second.
Grundy, who is a typical starter but had to miss the opening game due to playing in Somerset football's State Championship victory, checked in midway through the first and started off relatively quiet outside of a single flashy layup he put in during the first. However, right at the start of the second quarter, Grundy put the whole crowd on their feet when he got a steal, sped down the court, and dunked the ball with two hands.
Following the slam dunk play, Infeld and Hotchkiss continued to do their thing as the each put in another three-point shot and helped the Rebels tie up the game 25-25 early in the second.
"We have had our full team in the gym one day," Somerset coach Jeron Dunbar stated. "My guys played hard but we were hand cuffed on a lot of things we would have like to have done especially offensively due to just bring in the gym one day together."
The rest of the quarter was ruled by the aggressiveness by both defenses and with Boyle up 30-28 and the buzzer about to sound, junior Jumper guard Jackson Cooper put in a layup to even the score heading into halftime.
After the break, Cooper picked up where he left off and put in another two inside buckets early in the third period to get things rolling for Somerset. It was a closely contested third period and Boyle came out on top by just one.
Although the Jumpers did not get the outcome they hoped for, they have just begun to integrate key players into the lineup. Bruner, Grundy, and Kaiya Sheron, who were all primary starters for the Jumpers last season, missed the Jumper's first game because of the football State Championship, and will continue to get more minutes and work their way back into the starting lineup.
The Jumpers top performer on the night was sophomore Gavin Stevens. Stevens busted four three-point shots early and finished the game with 19 points, 6 rebounds and an assist.
"Gavin Stevens player great tonight," said Dunbar. "He kept us in it by hitting shots in the first half. They keyed hard on Dylan and made it tough on him all night. We will be fine. I love my team but it is going to take us some time to get to playing the way we are capable."
The Briar Jumpers now have a 1-1 record, and they will be back in action Friday night where they will face off against the Rockcastle County High School Rockets on the road. Boyle County advanced to 2-0.
