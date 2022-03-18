Briar Jumpers fall to Glasgow

GLASGOW – The Somerset High School baseball team dug themselves in a hole early and never could recover in a 7-2 loss to Glasgow High School on Thursday.
Trailing 3-0 after three frames, the Briar Jumpers scored a run in the fifth and sixth innings. However, the Scotties scored four runs in the bottom half of those same two frames to hold a commanding lead.
In the fifth, Somerset senior Jayden Bryant hit a sac fly to center to score Cole Reynolds. In the fifth, Josh Gross was beamed with the bases loaded to force in Isaiah Lewis.
For the Briar Jumpers, Cole Reynolds had a hit and scored a run. Isaiah Lewis had a hit and scored a run. Josh Gross and Jaden Bryant had one RBI each.
Eighth-grader Griffen Loy pitched 3.1 innings and struck out three batters. Raygan New pitched 2.2 innings in relief and struck out four batters.
Somerset (1-2) hosted Lincoln County on Friday and will host Whitley County on Monday.
