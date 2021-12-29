Briar Jumpers fall to Wolfe County

The Somerset High School boys basketball team was down13 points going into the final quarter before cutting the deficit down to seven points in their 61-54 loss to Wolfe County on Tuesday at the Briar Patch in the Lake Cumberland Holiday Hoops Classic.
Somerset sophomore Ben Godby scored a game-high 25 points in the game. Indred Whitaker added 17 points and hit four three-pointers. Josh Bruner scored four points. Landen Lonesky, Aedyn Absher, Logan Purcell and Jack Bruner scored two points each.
Somerset (4-8) closes out holiday tourney play on Wednesday against Smith County TN. The Briar Jumpers will host Rockcastle County on Tuesday, Jan. 4
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
