Briar Jumpers falters in second half 

With 5:32 left in the second quarter, the Somerset High School boys basketball team stormed out to a commanding 14-point lead over University Heights at 26-12. But at the 5:08 mark in the third quarter, the visiting University Heights Blazers took their first lead at 35-33 en route to their 63-57 come-from-behind win over the homestanding Briar Jumpers on Friday at the Briar Patch.
"We had no energy tonight, and we didn't put our foot on the gas when we needed to," stated Somerset High School basketball coach Jeron Dunbar. "Our kids were just there and they didn't have any fight to them tonight. We didn't deserve to win."
The Jumpers were red-hot in the first quarter after running out to a 21-8 lead. Junior Dylan Burton scored 9 of his team-high 17 points in the opening stanza. Kade Grundy hit a trey to end the first quarter and nailed anther bomb from beyond the arc in the second quarter to give the Briar Jumpers their largest lead of the game.
From that point, the Blazers outscored Somerset 16 to 7 to close out the second quarter. The Briar Jumpers still held a slim 33-28 lead at the break, but University Heights went on a 7 to 0 run to open the second half and take their first lead of the game.
Burton hit two free throws at the 2:35 mark in the third to give Somerset a 41-40 lead, but the Blazers went on a 6 to 0 run to open up a 46-41 lead. And University Heights never gave up the lead for the rest of the contest.
After falling behind 57-52 with 2:39 left in the game, Somerset sophomore Gavin Stevens hit a free throw and a three-pointer out of the right corner to pull the Briar Jumpers within a point at 57-56.
Down the stretch, the Blazers hit 8-of-8 free throws in the final two minutes to secure the win in the first day of the Lake Cumberland Holiday Hoops Classic. Meanwhile, the Briar Jumpers missed five free throws in the final period and snapped their seven-game win streak.
Somerset (8-2) will play Morristown-Hamblen East on Saturday, Dec. 28, at the Briar Patch.
