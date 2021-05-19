Briar Jumpers get payback on Wayne County

In the second game of the season, the Wayne County High School baseball team had their way with Somerset High School squad in a 12-2 five-inning beatdown in Monticello on March 30. On Tuesday night at Charlie Taylor Field, the Briar Jumpers got their redemption in a 15-5 five-inning walloping of the Cardinals.
"We always struggle early in the season because we are throwing so many arms, and we are very protective of the pitchers early on," Somerset High School baseball coach Phil Grundy stated. "I think we threw four five guys down there (in our first game against Wayne County)."
"It is hard for us to get a rhythm early in the season, but you can see now guys are starting to swing it well," Grundy added. "We had a lot of extra base hits and we took advantage of some of their mistakes."
Somerset struck early with 10 runs scored in the opening inning, and scoring every inning afterwards. In the bottom of the first, the Cardinals inflicted some of the damage one themselves with seven walks and one beamed batter. With the bases loaded, senior Cam Ryan was hit by a pitch to force in senior Kade Grundy. Senior Tanner Popplewell singled to left center to score junior Cole Reynolds and senior Jacob Stevens - courtesy running for senior pitcher Dylan Burton. Senior Landin New grounded out to third base to score sophomore Josh Gross. Burton and Ryan drew back-to-back walks to force in senior Clay VanDerPloeg and Grundy, respectively. Popplewell hit a bloop single to centerfield to plate Cole Reynolds and Stevens.
The Cardinals showed some life by scoring three runs in the top half of the second inning. Freshman Dylan Tucker grounded out to first base to score sophomore Malachi Brown. Sophomore Kamryn Hancock single in the middle of the infield to score senior Tristan Gregory. Sophomore Kason Pitman singled to right field to score Hancock.
The Briar Jumpers countered with two runs in the bottom of the second when Grundy hit a two-run homer to left field to bring home New.
Somerset scored two runs in the bottom of the third after Ryan hit a two-run homer down the left field line to score Stevens. In the top of the fourth, Ryan produced another run for Somerset when he hit a sacrifice fly to left field to score freshman Brady Reynolds.
The Cardinals tried to avoid the 10-run mercy rule in the top of the fifth inning when senior Titus Jones drilled a two-run home run to left field to score senior Andrew Brammer.
For Wayne County, Andrew Brammer had two hits and scored a run. Titus Jones hit a homer and drove in two runs. Dylan Tucker, Kamryn Hancock and Kason Pitman had one RBI each.
For Somerset, Cam Ryan hit a homer, drove in five runs and scored two runs. Tanner Popplewell had two hits and drove in four runs. Kade Grundy homered, had two hits, drove in two runs and scored three runs. Clay VanDerPloeg drove in two runs. Jacob Stevens scored three runs. Dylan Burton picked up the pitching win in five innings with six strikeouts.
"Both Cam Ryan and Pop (Tanner Popplewell) had big games with multiple RBI," Grundy vaunted. "Cam is a quiet assassin, and he makes pitchers pay when they throw him up and in."
Somerset (18-11) will honor the 1974 Briar Jumpers state championship baseball team on Thursday night after the game against Knox Central High School. Wayne County (17-10) will host Whitley County High School on Thursday.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
WC 0 3 0 0 2 X X - 5 5 0
SHS 10 2 2 1 X X X - 15 10 3
2B - Gregory (WC); Grundy, VanDerPloeg (SHS). HR - Jones (WC); Grundy Ryan (SHS). RBI - Jones 2, Pitman, Hancock, Tucker (WC); Burton, Grundy 2, New, Popplewell 4, Ryan 5, VanDerPloeg 2 (SHS).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.