Briar Jumpers get sixth straight win

Last night at Charlie Taylor Field, the homestanding Briar Jumpers baseball team won 6-3 over the North Laurel Jaguars.
"I thought Jon (Senior pitcher Jonathan Phipps) threw well," said Somerset head coach Phil Grundy. "I thought our defense played really well, but I'm not happy with our at bats. I think the guys, before the game, were looking past this team for whatever reason. North Laurel has a great program. They're a contender in the 13th every year and they're a contender in the 13th this year. We wasted a whole bunch of at bats and what frustrates me is that we told them that. We played a great week of baseball last week, and I always say that a win is awesome. Any time you get a win it's terrific, but it's how we won. It shouldn't have been a pitchers duel, but it was. We were passive on good pitches to hit and we expand zones when we shouldn't have to. It's disappointing that we didn't hit better. So they're being punished for that today."
Senior pitcher Jonathan Phipps pitched a sound performance as he allowed just three hits and three runs, with three walks and nine strikeouts in his seven innings on the mound.
Senior Dylan Burton was the top performer for the Jumpers on offense with two hits and an RBI.
After sending the first three batters down in the top of the first, Somerset got right to work on offense in the bottom of the first. Junior Cole Reynolds, senior Kade Grundy and Burton each walked to load the bags.
With the bases loaded, a balk by North Laurel pitcher Austin Smith put Reynolds back at home and put Somerset on the scoreboard. Just after, senior Tanner Popplewell sent Grundy home with a sacrifice fly to give the Jumpers a 2-0 lead heading into the second inning.
The Jaguars evened the score in the top of the second. First, Kyler Elza sent home Smith with a single and later Elza scored on a ground out by J Douglas Gilliam.
The game stayed tied up at 2-2 in the bottom of the second and top of the third, but Somerset answered North Laurel's pair of runs in the bottom of the third. After two straight walks, Burton sent home Reynolds with an RBI single. Then, Grundy scored on a fielder's choice out. Sophomore Josh Gross then singled to score senior Cam Ryan and give the Jumpers a 5-2 lead heading into the fourth.
In the top of the sixth North Laurel chipped into Somerset's lead when Gilliam scored Corey Broughton with an RBI double.
Then, in the bottom of the sixth, Somerset made that run up with back to back hits by seniors Dakota Acey and Clay Vanderploeg. Vanderploeg's hit sent Acey home and gave his Jumpers a 6-3 lead heading into the seventh.
Phipps fired three straight strikeouts in the top of the seventh to close the game with Somerset on top.
The win put the Briar Jumpers at 17-11 on the season and they will face the Wayne County Cardinals at home Wednesday night.
"We talk a lot about having a plan when you hit," said coach Grundy. "When you get in the box you should be watching what the pitcher is doing to everyone else. Their pitcher walked five or six guys in the first two innings and we got two runs on the board. We want them to be aggressive in the zone. If it's a strike, I'll be the coach to say we're the most aggressive team and as coaches we say swing the bats, be aggressive and don't get behind on the count on pitches you should be driving, but we're taking too many pitches. We called five bunts today and not one guy got them down, we fouled off every one. We worked on that in practice too. Our leads were short. The last two weeks of the season is when you should be cutting out some of the stuff we've done wrong early in the year, but today was a step backwards in our progress. We're going to fix it or they're going to get in very good shape."
NLHS - 020 001 0 - 3 3 2
SHS - 203 001 X - 6 6 3
2B - Gilliam (NL). RBI - Popplewell 2, Burton, Gross, Vanderploeg (SHS); Gilliam 2, Elza (NL).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.