Briar Jumpers host first-ever wrestling match

Many great basketball games have been waged in the historic Somerset High School Briar Patch gymnasium. But on Wednesday night, another historic event took place in the school's first-ever wrestling dual meet.
In the program's inaugural wrestling home court match, Somerset hosted McCreary Central. Despite falling to the experienced Raiders' wrestling program, the first-ever Somerset wrestling team excited the large crowd with the school's newest sporting event.
Jazlyn Durham and Guy Bailey led the way for the Briar Jumpers by winning two matches each.
Jazlyn Durham won by fall, Guy Bailey won by forfeit, Guy Bailey won by fall in exhibition, and Jazlyn Durham won by fall.
Tanner Smith lost by fall, Brayden MCrystal lost by fall, Cameron McCaskill lost by fall, Zac Crantrell lost by fall, Guy Bailey lost by fall in exhibition, Zac Cantrell lost by fall, and Brayden McCrystal lost by fall.
In the middle school division, Mason Brooks won by fall, Kellen McCrystal won by fall, Jaron Childrey won by fall, Cameron Underwood won by fall, Trevin Durham won by fall, Anykn Gum won by decision, Ethan McCrystal won by fall, Gabe Pendery lost by fall, and Darius Ridener won by fall.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.