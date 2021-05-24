Briar Jumpers knock off #8 Madison Central

RICHMOND – The Somerset High School baseball team scored two runs in the final inning to upset the state-ranked Madison Central High School Indians, 3-2, on Saturday.
Down 2-1 in the the top of the seventh, Somerset junior Logan Purcell singled to left field to plate sophomore Josh Gross to tie the score at 2-2. Senior Kade Grundy doubled to center to score senior Dakota Acey for the go-ahead run.
Acey, who came into pitch the last inning, held Madison Central from scoring in their finals at bats. Acey was rewarded with the save, while Grundy got the pitching win in six innings of work and seven strikeouts.
At the plate, Kade Grundy had two hits and drove in two runs. Josh Gross had two hits and scored a run. Logan Purcell had a hit, an RBI, and a run scored.
Somerset (20-11) travels to North Laurel High School on Monday, and hosts Paintsville High School on Thursday.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
