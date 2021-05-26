Briar Jumpers knock off another state-ranked team

A five-run third inning and a Briar Jumper senior Jonathan Phipps shutout pitching performance was all the Somerset High School baseball needed in a 8-3 win over #10 Lexington Christian Academy on Tuesday at Charlie Taylor Field. Not only did Somerset pick up their 11th straight win, but they have knocked off two state-ranked teams in their last three outings.
Phipps, who got the Somerset pitching starting nod, held the visiting Eagles scoreless in his five innings of work, allowing only three hits, and striking out seven batters.
Leading 1-0 going into the bottom of the third inning, Somerset scored five runs to take a commanding 6-0 lead. With the bases loaded, sophomore Josh Gross reached base on an LCA fielding error to score senior Dylan Burton. Senior Dakota Acey singled up the middle to score senior Cam Ryan and senior Tanner Popplewell. Senior Clay VanDerPloeg grounded out to third base to score Gross. Junior Logan Purcell singled to right field to score Acey.
The Briar Jumpers added two more runs in the fourth frame to go up 8-0. Popplewell hit a sacrifice fly to right field to score Burton. Gross grounded out to second base to plate Ryan.
LCA scored three runs in the top of the seventh inning, but Somerset's lead was too much for the Eagles to overcome.
Somerset scored their first run of the game in the home half of the first inning when Burton scored on an LCA wild pitch.
Somerset's Cam Ryan hit a perfect 3-for-3 and scored two runs. Dakota Acey had one hit and drove in two runs. Josh Gross drove in two runs. Dylan Burton had two hits and scored three runs.
Somerset (22-11) will host Paintsville High School in a Thursday day game.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
