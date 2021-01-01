Briar Jumpers look to challenge for 12th Region title

The Somerset Briar Jumpers basketball team were one of the most talented and fun teams to watch in the competitive 12th Region last season, and this year should not be much different.
They are coming off a year where they finished 26-6 and claimed a 47th District Championship over their cross town rivals, and another 12th Region powerhouse, the Pulaski County Maroons. They ended their season with a loss to the Danville Admirals in the semi finals of the 12th Region tournament.
This year, head coach Jeron Dunbar says that the weight will be carried by his experienced players, and he will look to those older players as leaders on and off the court.
"We are a veteran team," said coach Dunbar. " I have six seniors and seven juniors. I will be looking to all of those guys for leadership, but most of it will be on my six seniors. This is their last go around. They are a special class to me. They were freshman when I got the job. They will be the first full cycle I have seen go through. These guys know how everything is ran and how the system should go. It eases my mind as a coach because I can let them take over on some things."
This senior class he is referring to is a very strong one, and includes Dakota Acey, Dylan Burton, Jackson Cooper, Colton Correll, Kade Grundy, and Kannon Tucker. Burton and Grundy are multi year starters, and the other four have had key off the bench the roles, but will all have increased roles this season.
When asked about key players and potential starting five, Dunbar talked over numerous players and their roles for this upcoming season.
Without a doubt, seniors Dylan Burton and Kade Grundy, and junior Gavin Stevens will start and be the main three options this season.
Grundy is a three sport athlete that is most known for being one of the best baseball prospects in the nation, but is also an outstanding football and basketball player. This will be his fifth year as a starter for the Jumpers basketball team, and is an easy first option for the team this year as he can score from anywhere, and easily run offense.
"Kade has started point guard for us since he was in eighth grade," said coach Dunbar. "He has a lot of experience in the back court. We ask him to do a lot. He usually guards the other team's best player and we ask him to run the offense. He is a great player and what makes him different than other players in the region is his ability to produce under pressure. He's had an excellent career and is looking to cap it off with a Class A State Title and a 12th Region Championship."
This will be Burton's third year starting for Somerset, and he has showed toughness, and just does what he needs to do. He primarily tries to work inside, but can hit the outside shots as well. His role has increased each year, and that will be no different this season.
"Dylan has started since he was a sophomore," said coach Dunbar. "His game is getting to the rim and try to get to the free throw line. He is very strong at his position and works hard. He has gotten better each year and is primed to have a huge senior season."
Stevens was Somerset's sharpshooter last season as a sophomore. He was one of the team's most efficient and talented shooters, and looks to elevate his game even more as a junior.
"Gavin made a name for himself last year," said coach Dunbar. "He led our team in three point percentage. This year he will be more of a three level scorer. I don't think other teams have a 6'5 versatile wing player like him. He is going to create a lot of mismatches this season."
Outside of those three, the likely starters are Dakota Acey, and either junior Jack Harmon, junior Michael Hawkins, or sophomore Jerrod Smith.
Acey came off the bench last season and provided toughness and energy to get his team going. He's a strong presence down low, and will likely become a starter with two starters in the front court from last season gone.
"Dakota is our catalyst," said coach Dunbar. "He gets us going with his energy and competitiveness. He has really worked on his offensive game in the off season and is playing the best basketball of his career right now."
It is hard to say who will be the final starter, but it will likely be one of the three rotating centers in Harmon, Hawkins, or Smith. Harmon, and Smith saw very limited roles last season, and Hawkins transferred in. According to Dunbar, each bring something different to the table. It may take several games to really figure out who will be the long term starter at the five spot.
"Jack Harmon, Jerrod Smith, and Michael Hawkins are going to be splitting time down low," said coach Dunbar. "We are blessed to have a lot of size and strength at our five position. All three of these guys bring something different to the table. All three are strong and hold their ground. Jerrod is the better back to the basket player. Jack is the better passer and mid range shooter, and Michael is the better defensive player. All three will bring a ton of energy and help us out."
As for other potential starters, who will most likely be the key players off the bench are seniors Colton Correll, and Kannon Tucker, and the two front court guys that do not make the starting lineup out of Harmon, Hawkins, and Smith.
Dunbar talked highly of both Correll, and Tucker, and it appears both will have major roles this season.
"Kannon has elevated his game greatly since last year," said coach Dunbar. "He is a knock down shooter . His role is to hit outside shots for us. He is working hard in practice. We are noticing him more and more on the defensive end as well."
"Colton is a kid that does whatever we ask," said coach Dunbar. "His role is to defend, bring energy with hustle plays, and knock down open shots"
One player that most likely would have been a starter, but will now see a limited role is senior Jackson Cooper. Cooper was a main rotational guard last season, but will be limited with a knee injury this season.
"(Cooper) He has a torn ACL right now, but is trying to give us some minutes here and there." said coach Dunbar. "He understands his role is not going to be the same as last year, but it could increase as we go depending on how well his knee holds up. He has been looking stronger everyday, but still has a way to go."
There are a lot of fresh faces, and younger Jumpers who will compete for minutes as well, but there is no telling who could emerge. There are quite a few that will be competing for playing time though.
Dunbar says their goal and expectations always stay the same. "Our expectations for this year are the same as every other year. We want to win the 12th Region All A, win the Class A State Tournament, win 47th District, and win 12th Region."
The Briar Jumpers will open their season on the road against a 47th District opponent in the Rockcastle Rockets, and it should be a fun as the anticipation for this basketball season has been bottled up, and it is nearing time for it to run wild.
"Our guys have knocked down walls the last three seasons and pushed their way to being contenders," said coach Dunbar. "When people look at their schedule and see us on it, they know they are going to be in for a war for 32 minutes. This group never gives up. We have the talent and personnel to do something special this year. It is important that we come in and work hard every day. Every practice and game is a blessing this season and shouldn't be taken for granted. Our schedule is tough and it was made that way for a reason. Wins and championships will not be handed to us. We will have to earn everything. Our players understand that. We are excited to get this season started."
