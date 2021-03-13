Briar Jumpers looking for back to back championships

After last season's 47th District Championship win and a 12th Region semi finals appearance, the Somerset Briar Jumpers are a team that came into this season with big expectations.
The Jumpers have lived up to this expectation well. Heading into the post season they are ranked fifth in a wide open 12th Region, and tied at second with the most wins in the 12th Region with a record of 14-7.
While a record of 14-7 and number five ranking may not look exceptionally glamorous on paper, what does look good is victories over team like Rowan County (11-3 - second ranked team in Region 16), and Boyle County (17-3 - first ranked team in Region 12).
"Our experience should benefit us this post season," said head coach Jeron Dunbar. "We have played a really tough schedule this season and we believe it is going to pay off. Our guys have been in tight situations all season long. We have won a lot of those tight games and we have came up on the short end some, but I believe we are prepped for this moment and we are looking to make a deep run."
Speaking of experience, Somerset has a lot of it. Senior guard Kade Grundy is the main contributor on this experienced team as he has started since his eighth grade season, he is one of the all time leading scorers for the Jumpers, and he leads his team in points scored this season with 19.2 points per game. When Grundy is on, he can be an difficult player to stop.
This was seen last year when post season Grundy activated and he hit seven threes and dropped 31 points in the 47th District Championship victory over Pulaski.
Outside of Grundy, other experienced players on the roster include third year starting senior Dylan Burton (10.4 PPG), first year starting senior and multi year contributor Dakota Acey (7.4 PPG, 8.6 RPG), second year starting junior Gavin Stevens (14 PPG, 7.3 RPG), and key rotational senior Kannon Tucker (6.4 PPG).
While Grundy runs the offense and acts as Somerset's primary offensive option, each of these guys play a special role in the Jumpers' success. Burton is a tough player who fights for every basket he gets and battles to get to the free throw line. Acey is a tough rebounder and defender, and will come up with buckets when Somerset needs them. Stevens is a lethal mismatch on both ends of the court. Tucker is a dangerous shooter and defender.
Other key Briar Jumpers include sophomore Jerrod Smith (6.6 PPG, 5.3 RPG), and Jack Harmon (4.6 PPG) who both put in work to make up a strong front court.
While Somerset has played well this season, Dunbar discussed several crucial areas of improvement that could take them to the next level.
"I hope to see my team improve on the offensive end," said coach Dunbar. "Honestly, we still haven't shot the ball well and consistent. We have played 21 games and 10 of those games we have had a shooting percentage in the 30's and even the 20's. We have won games by shooting that bad because we are good defensively and we rebound really well, but my guys are tough and will find a way to give themselves a chance no matter what."
The Briar Jumpers are the defending 47th District champs and do get to play the tournament on their home court this season, which could give them a slight advantage. They were 2-1 in district play this season with wins over Casey County (76-56) and Rockcastle County (66-49) and a double OT loss at Pulaski (73-65). They will play the Rockcastle Rockets in the first round tonight at 7:00 PM, following Pulaski's game with Casey. The winners will face off Wednesday at 7:00 PM.
"The key to winning the 47th District is being locked in," said coach Dunbar. "We have to understand that every possession is crucial. Rockcastle County is a very scary team. They play as hard as anyone in the region and can beat anyone on any given night. As a team, we have to be committed each other and the system. We have had some really good days of practice this week. We know what is at stake and we believe that our destiny is in our hands. It's going to be a fun, competitive tournament and we are thankful to be playing."
