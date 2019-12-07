Briar Jumpers overcome their biggest adversity to claim 1st state football title

On Saturday, Dec, 7, on Kroger Field, the 2019 Somerset High School football team rewrote the old history books and started a new era of Briar Jumper football.
The Briar Jumpers' road to their the program's first state title was filled with bumps, bruises and several road blocks along the way. But with each setback or adversity, this Somerset football team never wavered. They rallied and got even stronger.
And believe you me this team had its fair share of adversity.
The first setback came in the sixth game of the season after their leading senior rusher Alex Miller went down with a season-ending leg injury. Not only was Miller's injury a setback to the Briar Jumpers' offensive production, but it was a devastating emotional blow to his teammates.
The loss of Miller led to the Jumpers' second setback of the season two weeks later when they fell to district foes Lexington Christian by one point. The loss was the first defeat of the season, and is it turned out their only loss of the season. But the loss put Somerset in a tough situation which would force the Briar Jumpers to travel north back to Lexington Christian in the post-season playoffs.
Somerset was able to edge out a two-point win on the road over Lexington Christian in the second round of the playoffs.
Then came Breathitt County in the state semifinals, who scored two touchdowns on two straight offensive plays to open the game and take a seemingly commanding 13-0 lead. But the Briar Jumpers were not fazed and were able to regroup for the 40-25 win.
But the Briar Jumpers faced their most extreme adversity imaginable in the Class 2A State Championship game on Saturday. After leading the game for most of the contest, Mayfield took the lead and gained control of the game with less than seven minutes remaining.
At that point, the Jumpers still had plenty of time to get back into the game. However, the clock winded down and showed only 28 ticks left when the Briar Jumpers finally got the ball back with virtually the entire length of the field still left to navigate.
Despite the fact that the Jumpers had overcome some pretty serious adversity throughout the season, this one seemed realistically unobtainable.
But some how, some way the Briar Jumpers overcame again their greatest of all adversities when the KHSAA approved football found Tate Madden's hands in the Kroger Field's end zone.
It might have taken 113 years and five prior attempts in the state finals, but this 2019 Somerset High School football team was not going to be denied this time.
No way! No how!
No adversities, no setbacks were going to stop this Somerset High School football team from reaching their ultimate goal - the program's first-ever state football championship.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.