Briar Jumpers pick up district road win

STEVE CORNELIUS | CJ

Somerset High School senior Dylan Burton pitched a one-hit shutout in the Briar Jumpers' 11-0 win over Casey County High School on Wednesday. Burton also had two hits, two runs batted in, and a run scored.

 

 Steve Cornelius Photo

LIBERTY – Paced by a one-hit shutout pitching performance from senior Dylan Burton, the Somerset High School baseball team easily downed Casey County High School, 11-0, on Wednesday.

Burton pitched the entire five innings of the mercy-rule contest, allowing no runs, one hit and striking out 10 batters. Burton also helped his cause at the plate with two hits, two runs batted in, and a run scored.

Somerset senior Kade Grundy batted a perfect 3-for-3, drove in two runs and scored four runs. Senior Cam Ryan, sophomore Josh Gross and senior Tanner Popplewell all drove in two runs each.

Somerset (13-11) hosts Russell County High School on Thursday, and will host Glasgow High School on Friday.

STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.

