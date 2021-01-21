The Somerset Briar Jumpers basketball team came out at the start of the game on fire last night against the Madison Southern Eagles to push them to a 71-47 victory at home.
"We had a long film session after the PC game and brought a lot of things to light," said Somerset head coach Jeron Dunbar. "Good teams respond and fix their mistakes. That's exactly what my guys did tonight."
At the start of the game senior Kade Grundy started things off with a steal and driving layup for the Jumpers and from there, they got rolling.
During the rest of the first, Grundy had another six points from three mid range shots, senior Dylan Burton had three off of a steal and layup that was contested and earned a free throw, senior Dakota Acey dropped nine with a pair of inside shots and five free throws, and sophomore Jerrod Smith had an inside bucket that was assisted by Acey.
For Madison Southern, they had inside baskets by Jay Rose and Trent DeVries, a three each from Jayden Adams and Braden Hudson, and a free throw from Adams, and trailed 22-11 heading into the second period.
Somerset continued to lay on the gas in the second as well. Acey opened the period with an inside bucket that was assisted by Grundy, and the Jumpers continued to move the ball around and find the open man for the remainder of the quarter.
Just a few possessions later, Grundy assisted Burton on a three, then junior Jack Harmon assisted Acey on an inside shot, then Grundy had back to back buckets to extend Somerset's lead to 19 at 34-15. The first of Grundy's shots was a fast break layup after he got a steal, and his second was a three ball off a pass from senior Kannon Tucker.
Later, after a third steal and driving layup by Grundy, Tucker nailed a three of his own that was assisted by Burton. Then, the Jumpers closed the period with a pair of free throws by Grundy, a mid range shot by Harmon, and a buzzer beater three by Grundy that put Somerset up 46-23 heading into halftime.
The Eagle points during the second came from a driving basket and pair of free throws by DeVries, an inside shot from Fogle, a steal and fast break layup and three from Hudson, and a single free throw from Grant Holbrook.
After the break, the Jumpers finally eased off the gas pedal. In fact, Madison Southern was able to slightly outscore Somerset in the third, but still trailed 55-34 heading into the fourth.
During the third period Somerset had a mid range shot each from Grundy and Burton, an inside bucket by Smith, a single free throw from Harmon, and an inside shot by junior Gavin Stevens.
On the other side, the Eagles had a driving layup each from Walter Smith and Michael Bannister, a three from Rose, and four free shots from DeVries.
Stevens scored ten points for the Jumpers in the fourth off of a pair of inside shots, three free throws, and a three pointer. The rest of Somerset's points in the final quarter came from a mid range shot by Grundy, an inside shot and free throw from Smith, and a free throw by Acey.
In the fourth, Madison Southern had five from DeVries from a three and driving shot, an shot from inside the paint by Brett Erslan, a mid range shot by Hudson, and an inside shot each from Rose and Bannister.
"I want to see us continue to play fast and move the ball on offense," said coach Dunbar. "We must do that going forward. We came out with energy from the start. We didn't wait until we needed to start playing. By doing that, it opened up our scoring lanes and kick outs. It made us more comfortable. We still have improving to do in every aspect. It is a little under a month before the All A state tournament. We need to continue to improve and push toward our goal."
Top performers in the Jumpers 71-47 victory were seniors Kade Grundy and Dakota Acey. Grundy dropped 20 points in the first half, and led the team in scoring with 24 points. He was also very disruptive on defensive with numerous steals throughout the night. Acey had 14 points, and had double figure rebounds as well. He was a force in the paint during the first half for Somerset and rebounded well all night.
When discussing individual player performance, coach Dunbar said "Dakota (Acey) had another double-double for us. Gavin (Stevens) got back in the flow of things and had better shot selection. Kade (Grundy) got in his offensive routine. Dylan (Burton) made better decisions and opened himself up to a better game. Jack (Harmon) and Jerrod (Smith) played great down low. Kannon (Tucker), Colton (Correll), and Jackson (Cooper) all gave a spark off the bench. We have to continue playing team basketball."
The win gave the Jumpers a 6-1 record on the season, and they will face the Rowan County Vikings at Madison Central High School tomorrow night at 7:30 PM.
"We played tonight the exact way I envisioned us playing this year. Fast," said coach Dunbar. "Looking ahead and sharing the ball. Madison Southern is a really good and well coached team. My guys responded to the challenges and gave a glimpse of the caliber team we could be."
SHS - 22 - 24 - 9 - 16 - 71
MSHS - 11 - 12 - 11 - 13 - 47
Somerset - Grundy 24, Acey 14, Stevens 12, Burton 8, Smith 7, Harmon 3, Tucker 3.
Madison Southern - DeVries 15, Hudson 10, Rose 7, Adams 4, Bannister 4, Erslan 2, Fogle 2, Smith 2, Holbrook 1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.