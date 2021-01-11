Briar Jumpers pick up third straight win

RUSSELL SPRINGS - The Somerset High School boys basketball team picked up their third straight win of the season with a 43-38 victory over Russell County High School on Saturday.
Somerset senior Kade Grundy led the way with a team-high 14 points and seven rebounds. Senior Kannon Tucker scored 11 points and hit three treys. Junior Jack Harmons scored seven points and pulled down seven rebounds.
Briar Jumper seniors Dylan Burton scored five points and Dakota Acey scored four points. Sophomore Jerod Smith scored two points. Acey had five rebounds and Burton had three boards.
Somerset (3-0) will host Burgin in the opening round of the All "A" 12th Region Tournament on Tuesday, Jan. 12 at the Briar Patch.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.