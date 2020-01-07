Briar Jumpers pull away from McCreary Central

With their leading scorer Kade Grundy out, the Somerset High School boys basketball team relied on a threesome of players to carry the load in the Briar Jumpers' 72-52 win over McCreary Central High School on Monday at the Briar Patch.
Dylan Burton, Gavin Stevens, and Kaiya Sheron combined for 51 points to lead the Briar Jumpers offensive charge. Burton scored a game-high 21 points, while Stevens and Sheron both added 15 points each.
"We had to have everybody with Kade out to replace his 17 points per game," Somerset High School boys basketball coach Jeron Dunbar stated. "I told them before the game that we don't need just one person to try to make up 17 points above their average, but we had to do it collectively. And I think we did that tonight."
The ball game remained close throughout the opening period until Somerset built a 15-point lead by connecting on five three-pointers in the second quarter. Trailing 20-18 early in the second period, Somerset's Stevens, Burton and Jackson Cooper combined for three consecutive treys to give the Briar Jumpers a 27-20 lead off a nine-point unanswered run. Stevens and Cooper both connected again from three-point land before the halftime break.
"We have been shooting the ball well pretty much all year, and I don't want to jinx us," Dunbar stated. "That kind of gets us going and gets us in the flow defensively. Sometimes it takes us awhile to get in the flow defensively in working hard and playing hard. You hit a few threes, that kind of gets you going and gives you a little separation from your opponent."
The Briar Jumpers hit eight treys for the night, with Stevens and Cooper hitting three bombs each. And when the Briar Jumpers weren't hitting outside the perimeter, they dominated the boards by outrebounding the Raiders 42 to 27.
Already with a 14-point lead going into the final period, Stevens scored back-to-back baskets to open the fourth quarter with the Briar Jumpers leading 55-37. With 2:41 left in the game, two made free throws by Burton and a three-pointer by Cooper gave the Briar Jumpers a comfortable 20-point margin. With 2:21 left on the clock, Stevens hit a trey to give Somerset a 21-point lead. Colton Correll scored inside at the 1:32 mark to give the Jumpers their largest lead of the game at 72-50.
Bruner and Sheron led the Briar Jumpers with 9 rebounds each, while Stevens had 8 boards. Cooper had a game-high 6 assists. Stevens had 4 blocked shots and Sheron swatted three McCreary shot attempts.
With Monday's win, the Briar Jumpers won the program's 1,500 boys basketball game.
Somerset (12-2) will host Casey County on Friday, Jan. 10.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
